^

Headlines

Emergency meetings not counted as an excuse to use EDSA busway — Palace

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 27, 2025 | 7:23pm
Emergency meetings not counted as an excuse to use EDSA busway â€” Palace
File photo of EDSA traffic.
The STAR / Boy Santos, file

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Thursday, February 27, made itself clear that emergency meetings do not count as an excuse for government vehicles to use the EDSA busway. 

The convoy of Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil was stopped and ticketed for using the exclusive bus lane on February 25. There are only a few exemptions to the use of the EDSA busway, which includes emergencies. 

Marbil has called his convoy’s use of the EDSA bus lane as an emergency. At the time, the police were also looking for a kidnapped, 14-year-old Chinese national. The authorities have neither confirmed nor denied that this was the incident that required the supposed emergency meeting. 

Either way, the Palace made itself clear: emergency meetings do not count as emergencies. 

“Kapag po kasi sinabi natin na miyembro ng PNP, ambulansya, fire truck – hindi po kasama doon iyong emergency meeting. Kung may emergency meeting, mas maganda po umalis sila nang maaga sa kanilang bahay,” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a press briefing. 

(If we say that it’s a member of the PNP, ambulances, fire trucks — emergency meetings are not included there. If there is an emergency meeting, it is better to leave their houses earlier.) 

Castro said there is already a set rule for the use of the EDSA busway in cases of emergencies, but government vehicles should be able to prove that it is indeed an emergency. 

“Bago po sila gumamit ng busway, siguraduhin lamang po nila na hindi nila aabusuhin iyong ibinigay sa kanilang karapatan na gumamit ng busway dahil gamit lamang ang salitang ‘emergency’,” Castro said. 

(Before they use the busway, they should make sure that they do not abuse the right given to them to use the busway just because they use the word ‘emergency’.) 

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla has also made it clear that while he indeed asked Marbil to be in an urgent meeting, he did not instruct the latter to break any traffic rules. 

DILG

EDSA

MALACAÃ±ANG

PNP
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Risa presses Chiz on Senate caucus

Risa presses Chiz on Senate caucus

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Senate deputy minority leader Risa Hontiveros yesterday urged Senate President Francis Escudero to call an all-senator caucus...
Headlines
fbtw
Preventing Duterte 2.0? VP Sara&rsquo;s impeachment is a reckoning for past crimes &mdash; senator

Preventing Duterte 2.0? VP Sara’s impeachment is a reckoning for past crimes — senator

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
With the country facing the possibility of Vice President Duterte assuming the presidency in 2028, her impending impeachment...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte's impeachment trial expected to define public opinion as Filipinos remain split &mdash; survey

Sara Duterte's impeachment trial expected to define public opinion as Filipinos remain split — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
Filipinos remain deeply divided over Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment, with many still undecided on whether...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 10 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
SC seeks Palace, Congress comment on VP impeachment plea

SC seeks Palace, Congress comment on VP impeachment plea

By Daphne Galvez | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court has directed the House of Representatives and the Senate to comment on the petition of Vice President Sara...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate outlines schedule of VP Sara Duterte&rsquo;s impeachment trial

Senate outlines schedule of VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero has informed his fellow senators about the potential schedule for Vice President Sara Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
401 foreigners arrested in massive POGO raid in Pasay City

401 foreigners arrested in massive POGO raid in Pasay City

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Law enforcement authorities arrested 401 foreign nationals working for a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Pasay...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang slams VP Sara over past DepEd mishaps, says probe possible

Malacañang slams VP Sara over past DepEd mishaps, says probe possible

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Malacañang appeared to air its grievances on Thursday as it criticized Vice President Sara Duterte for the alleged...
Headlines
fbtw
Malaca&ntilde;ang to increase security following espionage threats

Malacañang to increase security following espionage threats

By Jean Mangaluz | 5 hours ago
Malacañang expressed concern over the recent arrest of two Chinese nationals for alleged espionage at the Palace, vowing...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe sought over 'ghost students' in voucher program

House probe sought over 'ghost students' in voucher program

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
A House leader is calling for a parallel legislative probe into the Department of Education’s (DepEd) undocumented beneficiaries...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with