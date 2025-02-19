Robes, podium, IDs: Preparations for Sara Duterte's impeachment trial underway

Members of the Senate in May 2012 acting as impeachment court on the complaints against then-chief justice Renato Corona. A new set of senators are set to hear the case of Vice President Sara Duterte (right) once Congress reconvenes after the midterm elections.

MANILA, Philippines — From the robes for senator-judges to questions on food and dry cleaning, preparations are in full swing for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte, with the Senate focusing on resourceful measures and cost efficiency.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, February 19, Senate President Chiz Escudero said the trial is already set to begin once Congress starts session again in June.

“Because the impeachment has been filed, there is certainty that there will be an impeachment trial and the Senate must prepare for it. We will not waste time just because it is recess,” Escudero said.

Working budget

Escudero said the impeachment trial itself will be inexpensive. The Senate has so far allocated less than P1 million for trial preparations, covering essentials such as robes for senator-judges and identification systems for legal teams.

Prior to a more final version of a budget for the proceedings, an initial costing was struck down. Escudero said it contained unneccessary expenses. For one, meals were initially budgeted for, but he thought there was no need to feed everyone in the hall.

“We just had an impeachment and we need to feed all the lawyers there? That should be on them,” he said.

Each senator will receive two robes costing P6,000 to P8,000 each, which they must pay to dry-clean themselves.

He reasoned that including dry cleaning in the budget would make it more expensive than the robes themselves.

The witness stand used during the 2012 impeachment trial of Chief Justice Renato Corona will be reused after being refurbished with a fresh coat of varnish.

To streamline proceedings, visitor protocols are being finalized. Special identification cards will also be issued to legal teams.

Other adjustments include repositioning microphones and updating audio lines in the session hall.

Timeline. Duterte was historically impeached by the House of Representatives on the last day of Congress’ session, leaving the Senate to prepare for the trial over the break.

Escudero said the trial proper will begin during the 20th Congress, despite calls for the Senate to act on the impeachment complaint sooner.