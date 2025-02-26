^

Erwin Tulfo hit with 2nd disqualification case

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 26, 2025 | 4:50pm
Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS party-list) files his certificate of candidacy for senator on Oct. 6, 2024.
The STAR / Mark Villeza

MANILA, Philippines — A second disqualification petition has been filed against Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-list), the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Wednesday, February 26. 

The petition, lodged by Berteni Cataluña Causing and the Graft-Free Philippine Foundation, Inc. on Tuesday, February 25, adds to the legal challenges facing Tulfo’s candidacy.

It alleged that Erwin should not be allowed to run for public office because he is still suffering from the penalties of his libel conviction and United States citizenship.

The same issues were raised during his 2022 appointment as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development. 

Other allegations against Erwin include violating the Constitution's provision on equal access to public service, engaging in a political dynasty, and failing to prove his academic qualifications or uphold the principles of “responsibility, integrity, loyalty and efficiency” in serving the Philippines.

Erwin is running for a seat in the Senate. 

First disqualification case 

In the first disqualification case, Erwin was not the only Tulfo named. His brother, broadcaster Ben Tulfo — who is also vying for a Senate seat — was also among the respondents.

Three other members of the Tulfo family seeking congressional seats in the 2025 midterm elections were also challenged in that petition:

  • Rep. Jocelyn Pue-Tulfo (ACT-CIS Party-list), wife of Sen. Raffy Tulfo
  • Rep. Ralph Tulfo (Quezon City, 2nd District), son of Raffy and Jocelyn
  • Wanda Tulfo-Teo, Tulfo sister and former Tourism secretary and nominee of the Turismo Party-list 

That petition, filed by lawyer Virgilio Garcia on February 3, argues that the Tulfo family constitutes a political dynasty prohibited by the 1987 Constitution. 

It also questions their qualifications, particularly citing concerns over Erwin’s citizenship.

RELATED: Erwin Tulfo admits being undocumented worker in US

In a statement, Erwin said his camp has yet to receive a copy of the disqualification case against him but is “ready to respond to the petition.”

Anti-Dynasty bills stuck in legislative limbo

At a press conference on February 18, Erwin defended himself, arguing that political dynasties have not been legally defined, which is a requirement set by the Constitution.

While he did not propose how political dynasties should be defined, he said he would support a Senate bill on the matter if elected.

In the House of Representatives, where Tulfo currently serves, a bill seeking to prohibit political dynasties was filed in August 2022 by Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan Party-list). The measure, however, remains pending with the suffrage and electoral reforms committee.

The bill defined political dynasty as “the concentration, consolidation or perpetuation of public office and political power by persons related to one another.” 

Meanwhile, the proposed definition of a political dynasty relationship includes a person who is the spouse or up to the second-degree relative of an incumbent official within the same city or province, or someone who immediately succeeds them in office.

The proposal also covers cases where two or more individuals who are spouses or up to second-degree relatives run for office in the same city or province simultaneously, even if neither is related to an incumbent.

A second-degree relative refers to family members two generations apart or less, including siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, and would also cover first-degree relatives like parents and children.

In the 18th Congress, two bills were filed seeking to define political dynasties, while three were proposed in the 17th Congress under the Duterte administration. None made it to second reading. 

The Comelec said a ruling on the first disqualification case against the Tulfos is expected in March.

Erwin Tulfo currently leads national senatorial preference surveys.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

COMELEC

ERWIN TULFO

TULFO BROTHERS
