No law defines political dynasties, says Erwin Tulfo

Senatorial aspirant Rep. Erwin Tulfo speaks during the press conference of the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas on Feb. 18, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Following the disqualification case filed against senatorial aspirant Rep. Erwin Tulfo on the grounds of political dynasties, the lawmaker argued that no law explicitly defines what constitutes a political dynasty.

Lawyer Virgilio Garcia filed the petition against Erwin and several other members of the Tulfo family in the House of Representatives, citing that they belong to a political dynasty, which is prohibited under the Constitution. While Erwin acknowledged that the Constitution includes a provision against political dynasties, he emphasized that a specific law is needed to define and enforce it.

Article 26 of the Constitution states that: “The State shall guarantee equal access to opportunities for public service, and prohibit political dynasties as may be defined by law.”

“Sinasabi po kasi dun ‘may be defined by law’. Unfortunately wala po tayong law,” Erwin said in a press conference of the Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas on Tuesday, February 18 in Pasay City.

(It says there ‘may be defined by law’. Unfortunately, we do not have a law.)

Tulfo said that he has not received the notice or subpoena, and that he only heard of the news from his barber.

Should there be a political dynasty law filed in the Senate, Tulfo said he would support it.

There are two more Tulfos in the House of Representatives, ACT-CIS Rep. Jocelyn Pue-Tulfo, and Rep. Ralph Tulfo (Quezon City, 2nd District).

Erwin’s brother, Sen. Raffy Tulfo, is a seating lawmaker in the upper chamber. Their other brother, media personality Ben Tulfo, is also vying for a seat in the Senate.

Both Erwin and Ben are frontrunners in the Senate race for 2025, according to polling firms.