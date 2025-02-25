^

Headlines

39 Years After EDSA: Religious leaders call for resistance vs oppression

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 25, 2025 | 5:18pm
39 Years After EDSA: Religious leaders call for resistance vs oppression
Bayan Muna representatives offer flowers on the names of Martial Law survivors and victims on the Wall of Remembrance inside the Bantayog ng mga Bayani in Quezon City in commemoration with the 39th anniversary of the People Power Revolution on Feb. 25, 2025.
The STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — On the 39th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, church leaders across various Christian denominations are condemning silence in the face of injustice, declaring it "complicity" and urging Filipinos to actively embody the revolution's spirit of resistance against oppression.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 25, Roman Catholic and Aglipayan bishops, along with other Christian clergies, urged Filipinos to live out the spirit of the EDSA revolution, saying that its victory was not just a political triumph but a “moral and spiritual awakening.”

“As a Church, we cannot be neutral. Silence in the face of injustice is complicity. The prophetic tradition of our faith calls us to be the voice of the voiceless, to expose lies with truth, and to resist evil with love. Living out the spirit of EDSA means more than remembering history—it means embracing a continuing commitment to social transformation,” the church leaders’ statement read. 

The church leaders also emphasized that the struggle for justice requires collective action, stressing that faith without action is meaningless.

"Will we remain passive in the face of oppression, or will we rise as a prophetic voice for justice and righteousness?" the church leaders' statement read.

"The spirit of EDSA is alive whenever we choose to act in faith, speak truth to power, and build a nation where justice and peace reign,” they added. 

Not just people power, but prayer power

Newly ordained Balanga, Bataan Bishop Rufino Sescon, speaking at his ordination on Tuesday at the Manila Cathedral, stressed that EDSA 1 was proof of the inextricable link between faith and patriotism.

“The EDSA spirit continues because our faith impels us to be generous, as to become the conscience and prophets of society. Tayo ay dapat makabayan dahil tayo ay maka-Diyos (We ought to be patriotic, because we are godly)," Sescon, the former aide of EDSA icon Jaime Cardinal Sin, said

“It was not only People's Power, but prayer power. When genuine faith, patriotism, selflessness, common good, unity, genuine unity, pervade among us against tyranny, dishonesty, corruption, and injustice, miracles will happen,” he added.

In a separate statement, one of Sin’s protegès, Archbishop Socrates Villegas, urged students to “be involved” in social issues and resist wrongdoings, to commemorate EDSA.

“Be involved and be engaged in matters that affect the nation and the world. For us Christians, it is a sin to live only for yourself. Be men and women for others,” Villegas said.

“Do not tolerate wrongdoing. Resist what is wrong. Choose right even if no one is watching. That is integrity,” he added.

Tuesday marks the 39th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, popularly known as “EDSA 1.”

Sin, who was then the Manila archbishop, called on Filipino citizens to EDSA to support then-defense minister Juan Ponce Enrile and former Philippine Constabulary chief Fidel Ramos, following the loss of the late President Corazon Aquino to the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. in a snap election. 

The “bloodless revolution” revolution resulted in the ouster of Marcos Sr., whose son is the current president.

 

CATHOLIC BISHOP'S CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES

CATHOLIC CHURCH

CBCP

EDSA

MANILA CATHEDRAL

PEOPLE POWER
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 Filipinos arrested in HK for trying to withdraw $10 billion

2 Filipinos arrested in HK for trying to withdraw $10 billion

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Two Filipinos in Hong Kong have been arrested after attempting to withdraw $10 billion from an HSBC branch using fake do...
Headlines
fbtw
Trillanes files supplemental complaint vs Paolo Duterte over 2017 shabu shipment

Trillanes files supplemental complaint vs Paolo Duterte over 2017 shabu shipment

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV has filed a supplemental affidavit in connection with his drug smuggling complaints against...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urged to call special session to expedite Sara Duterte's impeachment trial

Marcos urged to call special session to expedite Sara Duterte's impeachment trial

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
With Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial hanging in the balance, lawmakers are urging President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte claims government infiltrated by insurgents

Sara Duterte claims government infiltrated by insurgents

By Cristina Chi | 23 hours ago
Duterte's unsubstantiated claims about communist infiltration in the government echo similar rhetoric used during her...
Headlines
fbtw
Chiz to House: Prepare evidence for VP Sara&rsquo;s impeach trial

Chiz to House: Prepare evidence for VP Sara’s impeach trial

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Instead of pressuring and calling for the immediate convening of the impeachment court, Senate President Francis Escudero...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Palace backs measure defining, banning fake news

Palace backs measure defining, banning fake news

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 hour ago
Malacañang said it would support a measure defining and banning fake news.
Headlines
fbtw
'People Power' lives on, no matter how many holidays Malaca&ntilde;ang cancels &mdash; senator

'People Power' lives on, no matter how many holidays Malacañang cancels — senator

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 hours ago
The spirit of People Power remains alive no matter how many holidays Malacañang cancels, opposition Sen. Risa...
Headlines
fbtw
China vessels kept distance during PH-France joint sail in West Philippine Sea &mdash; Navy

China vessels kept distance during PH-France joint sail in West Philippine Sea — Navy

2 hours ago
Chinese vessels maintained a distance of more than 120 nautical miles during joint maritime exercises conducted by the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Tony Leachon files petition vs 2025 budget over PhilHealth subsidy cut

Tony Leachon files petition vs 2025 budget over PhilHealth subsidy cut

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
In his petition, he asked the high court to declare unconstitutional the zero budget allocation for Philhealth. He also asked...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with