Court orders Quiboloy to explain unauthorized campaign video

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 20, 2025 | 7:30am
Apollo Quiboloy
Apollo Quiboloy (C), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, arrives to attend a hearing at the Senate in Manila on October 23, 2024, over accusation charges of human trafficking and sexual abuse of a minor.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The video message that detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy aired did not have permission from the Pasig court handling his human trafficking cases.  

The Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 159 issued a show-cause order against Quiboloy and his lawyer, Israelito Torreon, after receiving information that Quiboloy's video message was aired on Feb. 9, 2025, without court approval.  

"Accordingly, Atty. Israelito Torreon and accused Apollo C. Quiboloy are directed to show cause within five (5) days from receipt of this Order why the aforesaid video was aired on February 9, 2025, before the Court had the opportunity to review and approve the same, and posted on the SMNI News Facebook Page without court approval, in clear violation of the guidelines and parameters set by this Court," the order read.  

The video was aired during a gathering of supporters of Quiboloy's church, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), and was also posted on the Facebook page of his network, Sonshine Media Network International, a day later, according to the court.

At a press conference on February 18, Torreon claimed the court had allowed Quiboloy to send a message to his supporters.  

"But [it] granted our motion that he would tape his messages to his supporters on February 9, February 11, [and] February 13, if my memory serves me right," Torreon said.  

Bureau of Jail Management and Penology spokesperson Jayrex Bustinera similarly claimed on February 13 the court had granted Quiboloy permission on February 7 to record a video for his senatorial campaign.

Quiboloy was transferred back to the Pasig City Jail dormitory on February 12 following his hospitalization for pneumonia.  

The preacher, who refers to himself as the "Appointed Son of God," is in custody over allegations of abuse linked to him and his religious group, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ.  

A human trafficking charge has also been filed against Quiboloy in a Pasig court, along with abuse charges filed in a Quezon City court.  

Philstar.com has reached out to Torreon for comment on the Pasig court's order, but he has yet to respond.

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

ISRAELITO TORREON
