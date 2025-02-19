â€˜Stick to the issuesâ€™: Marcosâ€™ bets call for calm amid Duterteâ€™s fiery words

^

'Stick to the issues': Marcos' bets call for calm amid Duterte's fiery words

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
February 19, 2025 | 1:28pm
The senatorial bets of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. conduct a press briefing on Feb.18, 2025.
Jean Mangaluz / Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — Following former president Rodrigo Duterte's controversial "kill" remarks, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s senatorial candidates have called for a de-escalation of political tensions.

Duterte’s latest joke, which mentioned bombing incumbent senators, has sparked reactions from several lawmakers, who emphasized that the focus should be on more pressing issues.

Former Senate president Tito Sotto said that he was friends with Duterte and that he was treating the remarks as a joke.  

“For me, here is a piece of advice for our politicians, when we talk about issues, it’s better to stick to the issues. Once you start attacking personal attacks on anyone, you have lost the debate. It means you have lost the debate,” Sotto said in a mix of English and Filipino during a press briefing on February 18. 

Meanwhile, former senator Ping Lacson quoted an old proverb:  “When elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers.” 

He urged that tensions be de-escalated, emphasizing that the ongoing conflict was unhelpful to anyone.

“Walang negative campaigning. Wala yung abrasive na negative remarks na makakapag divide kasi very divisive ang ating eleksyon. ‘Wag na natin pang dagdagan ng divisiveness,” Lacson said. 

(There is no negative campaigning. No abrasive and negative remarks that would cause division because these elections are divisive, Let us not add to the divisiveness.) 

Former senator and boxing champion Manny Pacquiao had similar wishes, saying that no one benefits from personal attacks. 

“Iwasan na natin ‘yong bangayan na ‘yan kasi tuwing nag-aaway lahat ng leader specially sa pinakamataas na posisyon down to barangay alam niyo ang naapektuhan ‘yong mga mahihirap nating mga tao lalo silang nagugutom, lalong nawawalan ng opportunity ‘yon po ang dapat i-realize,” Pacquiao said. 

(We should avoid fights like that because whenever leaders fight, especially from the highest positions down to the barangay, you know, the poorest stay hungry, they lose more opportunities, that is what we should realize.) 

Incumbent Sen. Francis Tolentino also viewed Duterte's comment as a joke, adding that it was best to leave it to the proper authorities to determine the next steps. 

With the midterm elections nearing, political tensions in the Philippines are coming to a flashpoint as the Duterte clan's verbal attack against Marcos and his allies. 

