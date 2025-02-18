^

Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
February 18, 2025 | 12:00am
Higher ratings for VP? Fake news, says OCTA
Vice President Sara Duterte on August 20, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The OCTA Research group yesterday denied social media posts claiming that it has conducted a February survey showing that Vice President Sara Duterte obtained higher trust and performance ratings than President Marcos.

“We want to clarify that this claim and the alleged survey are entirely false. OCTA Research has not conducted any such survey,” the firm said.

OCTA urged the public to refer to the group’s Facebook page to verify its survey results.

It said media organizations and the public can also verify the authenticity of any survey results by directly reaching out to them.

The latest survey results on satisfaction and trust ratings of top government officials released by OCTA were conducted from Nov. 10 to 16.

It showed Marcos obtaining a satisfaction rating of 64 percent and trust rating of 65 percent, higher than Duterte’s 48 percent and 49 percent, respectively.

