Solons on Duterte's 'kill senators' line: Even in jest, death threats shouldn't be normalized

Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District), former president Rodrigo Duterte and Rep. Ramon Gutierrez (1-Rider Partylist) as seen in a composite image.

MANILA, Philippines — Issuing death threats as a joke is one thing, but when it comes from someone, especially a former president, who has admitted to killing others, it should not be taken lightly, House lawmakers said.

At a press conference on Monday, February 17, Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District) said threatening others with death should not be normalized, especially by individuals who are of power and influence.

“If you are an individual, [enjoying] a certain influence, you have to be more circumspect about what you say because people, those of your followers may think that you’re serious,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“That’s why when you say it’s a joke, when will it end? We don’t know which one is a joke and which one is not,” Adiong added.

This comes after former President Rodrigo Duterte's suggestion during the PDP-Laban’s proclamation rally to kill 15 unnamed senators and vacate their seats so that “they can all get in.”

He also mentioned using a bomb, though it was unclear for what purpose. At the same time, Duterte is not running for a Senate seat.

His political party, however, urged supporters to vote for their senatorial candidates in an attempt to block the potential conviction of Vice President Sara Duterte during her impeachment trial, which is expected to take place in the 20th Congress.

Not taking chances

Adiong pointed out that even if a threat is made in jest, institutions like airports do not take chances when lives could be at stake.

“I said that in airports, if you make a bomb joke, they will put you in handcuffs, right? You will really be arrested,” he said in Filipino.

Duterte has repeatedly used the word “kill” in his speeches — whether referring to drugs, suspects or drug lords — especially during his presidency and his war on drugs campaign, which left thousands dead.

Official data has estimated over 6,000 individuals were killed during drug war operations, while human rights groups place the figure between 12,000 and 30,000, including cases that were never properly investigated by authorities.

“So what’s scary especially is that under oath... he mentioned that he did indeed kill people. So where do we draw the line?” Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez (1-Rider Partylist) said.

During a House Quad Committee hearing on the drug war and extrajudicial killings (EJKs), Duterte admitted to personally killing people, including alleged erring police officers, when asked if he had such experience.

“Let’s draw the line when can we actually accept things as a joke or as a mere rhetoric from that of a statement that actually causes harm to individual lives,” Adiong said.

To investigate? Some lawmakers have recently urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate Duterte’s kill remarks. However, NBI Director Jaime Santiago said this is merely a “political rhetoric” that is usual during the campaign season.

For Adiong, statements like these should still be scrutinized, especially when ordinary citizens face charges or penalties for similar actions.

“If ordinary people are arrested just for making a joke about a bomb or killing someone, I don’t see any reason why it should not also be applied to a certain individual simply because he’s higher in stature or in influence,” he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also made critical remarks against Duterte during campaign kick-offs, said Duterte’s statement reflects his tendency to view killing as the only solution to problems.