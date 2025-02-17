^

Headlines

Solons on Duterte's 'kill senators' line: Even in jest, death threats shouldn't be normalized

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
February 17, 2025 | 6:16pm
Solons on Duterte's 'kill senators' line: Even in jest, death threats shouldn't be normalized
Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District), former president Rodrigo Duterte and Rep. Ramon Gutierrez (1-Rider Partylist) as seen in a composite image.
House of Representatives / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Issuing death threats as a joke is one thing, but when it comes from someone, especially a former president, who has admitted to killing others, it should not be taken lightly, House lawmakers said.

At a press conference on Monday, February 17, Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st District) said threatening others with death should not be normalized, especially by individuals who are of power and influence.

“If you are an individual, [enjoying] a certain influence, you have to be more circumspect about what you say because people, those of your followers may think that you’re serious,” he said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

“That’s why when you say it’s a joke, when will it end? We don’t know which one is a joke and which one is not,” Adiong added.  

This comes after former President Rodrigo Duterte's suggestion during the PDP-Laban’s proclamation rally to kill 15 unnamed senators and vacate their seats so that “they can all get in.” 

He also mentioned using a bomb, though it was unclear for what purpose. At the same time, Duterte is not running for a Senate seat.

His political party, however, urged supporters to vote for their senatorial candidates in an attempt to block the potential conviction of Vice President Sara Duterte during her impeachment trial, which is expected to take place in the 20th Congress.

RELATED: Duterte allies pitch Senate slate as Sara's last line of defense

Not taking chances

Adiong pointed out that even if a threat is made in jest, institutions like airports do not take chances when lives could be at stake. 

“I said that in airports, if you make a bomb joke, they will put you in handcuffs, right? You will really be arrested,” he said in Filipino. 

Duterte has repeatedly used the word “kill” in his speeches — whether referring to drugs, suspects or drug lords — especially during his presidency and his war on drugs campaign, which left thousands dead.

Official data has estimated over 6,000 individuals were killed during drug war operations, while human rights groups place the figure between 12,000 and 30,000, including cases that were never properly investigated by authorities.

“So what’s scary especially is that under oath... he mentioned that he did indeed kill people. So where do we draw the line?” Rep. Ramon Rodrigo Gutierrez (1-Rider Partylist) said. 

During a House Quad Committee hearing on the drug war and extrajudicial killings (EJKs), Duterte admitted to personally killing people, including alleged erring police officers, when asked if he had such experience.

“Let’s draw the line when can we actually accept things as a joke or as a mere rhetoric from that of a statement that actually causes harm to individual lives,” Adiong said.  

To investigate? Some lawmakers have recently urged the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to investigate Duterte’s kill remarks. However, NBI Director Jaime Santiago said this is merely a “political rhetoric” that is usual during the campaign season. 

For Adiong, statements like these should still be scrutinized, especially when ordinary citizens face charges or penalties for similar actions. 

“If ordinary people are arrested just for making a joke about a bomb or killing someone, I don’t see any reason why it should not also be applied to a certain individual simply because he’s higher in stature or in influence,” he said. 

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who also made critical remarks against Duterte during campaign kick-offs, said Duterte’s statement reflects his tendency to view killing as the only solution to problems.

DEATH THREATS

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

RODRIGO DUTERTE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;32 million votes for VP Sara trump 215 House signatures&rsquo;

‘32 million votes for VP Sara trump 215 House signatures’

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The 32 million votes that Vice President Sara Duterte obtained in the May 2022 elections – a million more than President...
Headlines
fbtw
G7 hits China&rsquo;s coercive actions in South China Sea

G7 hits China’s coercive actions in South China Sea

By Pia Lee-Brago | 18 hours ago
Foreign ministers from the world’s leading industrialized nations have voiced their strong opposition to China’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Poll bets told: Disclose SOCE, campaign materials

Poll bets told: Disclose SOCE, campaign materials

By Mayen Jaymalin | 18 hours ago
Candidates in the midterm elections in May are required after the polls to submit a report on the campaign materials they...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;VIP treatment&rsquo; for Quiboloy hit

‘VIP treatment’ for Quiboloy hit

By Christine Boton | 18 hours ago
A human rights group has slammed what it called “VIP treatment” given to alleged sex offender and senatorial candidate...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Feb. 18: Gasoline, diesel up nearly P1 per liter

Feb. 18: Gasoline, diesel up nearly P1 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 5 hours ago
After three consecutive weeks of rollbacks, fuel prices are set to rise again on Tuesday, February 18.
Headlines
fbtw
How front-of-pack labels and food content creators help consumers eat smarter
play

How front-of-pack labels and food content creators help consumers eat smarter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Food content creators have become part of Filipinos’ daily lives, whether for cooking inspiration or entertainment....
Headlines
fbtw
NBI urged: Probe Rodrigo &lsquo;kill senators&rsquo; remark

NBI urged: Probe Rodrigo ‘kill senators’ remark

By Delon Porcalla | 18 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) should also investigate former president Rodrigo Duterte for saying he would have...
Headlines
fbtw
DepEd distributing 62,000 laptops, TV sets in Q2

DepEd distributing 62,000 laptops, TV sets in Q2

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education (DepEd) will roll out 62,000 laptops and smart TV packages worth P1.8 billion for public schools...
Headlines
fbtw
Brace for toll hikes &ndash; TRB

Brace for toll hikes – TRB

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Motorists must brace for higher costs of traveling this year, as the government is poised to approve a set of rate hikes for...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with