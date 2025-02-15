Dengue outbreak declared in Quezon City

Symptoms of the mosquito-borne disease include high fever, severe headaches, dizziness, vomiting and rashes.

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government on Saturday declared a dengue outbreak following the deaths of 10 individuals in recent months.

According to the city's dengue surveillance data, 1,708 cases were recorded from January 1 to February 13. Children and adolescents aged 1 to 20 years old are the most vulnerable to the disease.

Health officials urge the public to seek medical attention at the first sign of illness to prevent severe complications.

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, the city’s chief epidemiologist Rolando Cruz and other local officials announced the outbreak in a press briefing Saturday.