Alyansa bets offer solutions to Mindanao power issues

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
February 17, 2025 | 12:00am
At the Alyansa slate’s press conference in Davao del Norte, House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo called for a comprehensive review of electric cooperatives’ performance, pushing for the cancellation of franchises of non-performing cooperatives in favor of power companies that can deliver reliable electricity.
STAR / File

CARMEN, Davao del Norte, Philippines — Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas senatorial candidates have offered some solutions to power concerns in Mindanao, such as investing in renewable energy, establishment of a nuclear power plant, stricter implementation of the Anti-Red Tape Act and a review of existing franchises of non-performing cooperatives.

At the Alyansa slate’s press conference in Davao del Norte, House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo called for a comprehensive review of electric cooperatives’ performance, pushing for the cancellation of franchises of non-performing cooperatives in favor of power companies that can deliver reliable electricity.

“I have a proposal in Congress since last year to review all the franchises of cooperatives. If they are not performing, then their franchises should be terminated and perhaps given to power companies that can truly deliver. The ones who suffer are the consumers,” Tulfo said in Filipino.

“The problem is, unfortunately, these cooperatives have connections in the government. They are being protected and supported,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino emphasized the role of private sector-led initiatives in improving the power supply in underserved areas, citing electric company Davao Light’s takeover of previously underserved areas as a potential game-changer.

For her part, Makati Mayor Abby Binay said the key to addressing Mindanao’s power woes lies in harnessing renewable energy sources.

She pointed out that while 51 percent of Mindanao’s power comes from coal-fired plants, renewable energy sources remain largely untapped.

Former senator Manny Pacquiao vowed to push for the revival and establishment of nuclear power plants – citing as an example the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant – and underscored the need to modernize the country’s digital infrastructure.

Support for labor leader

Meanwhile, workers’ group Nagkakaisang Samahan ng Manggagawa sa Regan (NSMR) expressed their support for the senatorial candidacy of labor leader Jerome Adonis and other Makabayan candidates during a motorcade in Quezon City yesterday.

The NSMR declared their full support for Adonis, who served as advisor in their latest collective bargaining agreement negotiations.

Workers from Samahan ng Manggagawa-Jardine Schindlers Elevators Corporation-ADLO-KMU, chemical workers from Kaisahan ng Manggagawa ng Himmel Industries-ADLO-KMU, service workers from Kowloon House West Union-GLOWHRAIN-KMU and unionists from Himlayang Pilipino Union also joined the motorcade.

They urged other workers and the public to join the people’s campaign in support of the Makabayan Coalition.

Kilusang Mayo Uno chair Elmer Labog said workers are ready to effect change, as they are determined to bring Adonis and the entire Makabayan Coalition candidates to victory.

