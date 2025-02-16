^

LTFRB: P15 fare hike plea to be heard on February 19

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 16, 2025 | 2:04pm
Drivers of traditional jeepneys wait for passengers at the FTI terminal in Taguig City on Feb. 28, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has scheduled a hearing for a petition to increase the minimum jeepney fare to P15.

In an interview with DZBB on Saturday, February 15, LTFRB Technical Division Head Joel Bolanos announced that the hearing for the jeepney drivers' plea for a fare hike will be on February 19.

“Ito 'yung pending pa noong 2023, kung saan nagbigay lang ang Board ng provisional increase,” Bolano said. 

(This is the one pending since 2023, wherein the Board only granted a provisional increase.)

“At that time mataas yung fuel, kaya ang hinihiling noon ay P17, but ‘yung original na finile noong 2022 is P15,” he added. 

(At that time, fuel prices were high, so the requested fare was P17, but the original petition filed in 2022 was for P15.)

On January 21, the LTFRB stated that it was reviewing the fare hike proposal.

“We understand the challenges faced by our drivers and operators due to rising fuel prices and the increasing cost of living,” the LTFRB said in its statement dated January 21. 

The agency acknowledged the need to balance fare increases with their impact on commuters.

“We assure all stakeholders that the board will conduct public hearings and consultations to ensure transparency and inclusivity in the decision-making process,” it added.  

Since October 2023, the minimum fare has been P13 for traditional jeepneys and P15 for modern jeepneys.

