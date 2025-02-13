Cancer-stricken Doc Willie Ong exits Senate race

Doctor Willie Ong in a campaign with Aksyon Demokratiko during the 2022 presidential elections.

MANILA, Philippines — Dr. Willie Ong, a cardiologist and social media personality, announced his withdrawal from the 2025 Senate race on Thursday, February 13, citing health concerns.

Ong, who is battling sarcoma, shared the decision in a Facebook post.

“I sincerely thank all the people who supported me and prayed for me. I will continue to support good governance and the candidates who espouse the same ideals as mine,” Ong wrote.

“Our advocacy to help poor Filipinos continues even in my private capacity," he added.

Ong filed his certificate of candidacy through his wife, Dr. Liza Ong, on October 3, 2024. He declared his senatorial bid in September 2024, shortly after being diagnosed with sarcoma—a rare form of cancer. The mass in his abdomen measured 16 x 13 x 12 centimeters and was located behind his heart and in front of his spine.

This marks Ong’s third attempt at national office. In 2019, he ran for the Senate under the Lakas-CMD party and garnered approximately 7.5 million votes but finished 18th. In 2022, he ran for vice president alongside former Manila Mayor Isko Moreno under Aksyon Demokratiko, placing fourth out of nine candidates with over 1.8 million votes.