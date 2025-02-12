Candidates could face jail time, disqualification for posting campaign posters on trees â€” groups

Candidates could face jail time, disqualification for posting campaign posters on trees — groups

MANILA, Philippines — Campaign posters tied or nailed to trees are a common sight during elections, but this practice is an election offense that could lead to imprisonment and fines.

As the 90-day campaign period for the 2025 midterm elections began on Tuesday, February 11, two civil society groups reminded candidates and supporters that election laws — and Commission on Elections (Comelec) guidelines — prohibit campaign materials on unauthorized public spaces, including trees.

Davao City-based Interfacing Development Interventions for Sustainability (IDIS) and environmental watchdog EcoWaste Coalition underscored the crucial role of trees in stabilizing soil, preventing floods, and providing shade.

“Nailing, pinning and stapling campaign banners and posters on trees can cause stress and harm to these irreplaceable partners in making our communities healthy, livable and sustainable,” IDIS Executive Director Mark Peñalver said in a statement.

He warned that damaging trees makes them more vulnerable to pests and diseases, accelerating decay and death.

Comelec Resolution 11111 explicitly bans the posting of campaign materials or election propaganda on plants, trees, flowering plants, and shrubs in public spaces such as roads, plazas, parks and school premises.

The resolution aligns with Republic Act 3571, as amended by Presidential Decree 953, which penalizes the destruction of trees and plants in public spaces. Violators face imprisonment of six months to two years and/or fines ranging from P500 to P5,000.

Public officials found guilty are subject to dismissal from office and a lifetime ban from holding public positions.

“We urge all candidates and their supporters to heed the COMELEC guidelines to make the midterm elections environmentally caring as much as possible,” the two groups said.

They emphasized that using reusable and biodegradable campaign materials helps reduce plastic pollution and minimize single-use plastics, contributing to a healthier environment.

Comelec also seeks to strictly enforce Comelec Resolution 10730 and the Fair Elections Act, which details the size and material requirements of election propaganda, as well as where they are only allowed to be posted.

The poll body aims to strictly enforce Resolution 10730 and the Fair Elections Act, which set guidelines on the size, materials and designated locations for election propaganda.

Violators charged under Comelec Resolution 10730, rather than Presidential Decree 953, face penalties under the Omnibus Election Code.

While both impose similar penalties, election offenses carry a longer imprisonment term of one to six years.

However, disqualification from public office is more explicit under Presidential Decree 953, which imposes a lifetime ban, whereas the Omnibus Election Code does not specify whether the disqualification is permanent.

Comelec will issue notices to candidates and election law violators, ordering them to remove illegal campaign materials within three days and to explain why they should not face charges.