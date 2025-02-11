With low poll numbers, Robredo's Senate bets to ramp up on-foot campaign

[From left to right] Former Sen. Bam Aquino, former Vice President Leni Robredo, former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno and Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan party-list) at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice during their campaign kick off on Feb. 11, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Despite trailing in recent election surveys, candidates aligned with former vice president Leni Robredo have vowed to intensify their "people-centric" campaign for the 2025 senatorial elections.

The coalition, which includes former senators Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan, as well as Akbayan Party-list nominee Chel Diokno, began their campaign with a Mass at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice in Quezon City on Tuesday, February 11.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Diokno cited the need to work hard on the campaign.

"It's the best incentive to work harder, and we’re going to work on this with diligence until we achieve victory,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

Aquino, meanwhile, is optimistic. He noted that the campaign was still in its early stages and that volunteer support was just beginning to mobilize.

“We believe, just like before in 2022, that at the start of the campaign it was only the beginning. But by the end of the campaign, the foundations of Philippine politics would have been shaken,” he said in Filipino.

He added, “From now and over the next 90 days, people will come out and see that Kiko and Bam are a strong alternative [candidates]."

Pangilinan stressed the importance of persistence in their grassroots efforts, even having to "beg for votes."

"We continue our message of lowering food prices, continue traveling around the country, and continue convincing our countrymen to support those who are deserving, those with proven track records, and those not involved in anomaly cases," Pangilinan said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He added, “so we hope, with that message... we'll improve in terms of votes and surveys. We'll be able to gain more support and votes."

What the surveys say

Recent surveys show that Robredo-aligned candidates are struggling to break into the top 12 senatorial spots: