^

Headlines

With low poll numbers, Robredo's Senate bets to ramp up on-foot campaign

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 5:17pm
With low poll numbers, Robredo's Senate bets to ramp up on-foot campaign
[From left to right] Former Sen. Bam Aquino, former Vice President Leni Robredo, former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan, human rights lawyer Chel Diokno and Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan party-list) at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice during their campaign kick off on Feb. 11, 2025.
Philstar.com / Anj Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — Despite trailing in recent election surveys, candidates aligned with former vice president Leni Robredo have vowed to intensify their "people-centric" campaign for the 2025 senatorial elections.

The coalition, which includes former senators Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan, as well as Akbayan Party-list nominee Chel Diokno, began their campaign with a Mass at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice in Quezon City on Tuesday, February 11.

READ: Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan launch Senate comeback bid

In an interview with Philstar.com, Diokno cited the need to work hard on the campaign.

"It's the best incentive to work harder, and we’re going to work on this with diligence until we achieve victory,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

Aquino, meanwhile, is optimistic. He noted that the campaign was still in its early stages and that volunteer support was just beginning to mobilize.

“We believe, just like before in 2022, that at the start of the campaign it was only the beginning. But by the end of the campaign, the foundations of Philippine politics would have been shaken,” he said in Filipino.

He added, “From now and over the next 90 days, people will come out and see that Kiko and Bam are a strong alternative [candidates]."

Pangilinan stressed the importance of persistence in their grassroots efforts, even having to "beg for votes."

"We continue our message of lowering food prices, continue traveling around the country, and continue convincing our countrymen to support those who are deserving, those with proven track records, and those not involved in anomaly cases," Pangilinan said in a mix of English and Filipino.

He added, “so we hope, with that message... we'll improve in terms of votes and surveys. We'll be able to gain more support and votes."

What the surveys say

Recent surveys show that Robredo-aligned candidates are struggling to break into the top 12 senatorial spots:

  • A Pulse Asia survey conducted from January 18 to 25 placed Pangilinan between 15th and 16th with 29.1% voter preference, while Aquino ranked between 15th and 18th with 27.4%.
  • An OCTA Research survey conducted from January 25 to 31 ranked Pangilinan between 17th and 20th and Aquino between 17th and 21st.
  • A Social Weather Stations survey conducted from December 2024 to January 2025 showed Pangilinan ranking between 11th and 13th, while Aquino ranked between 16th and 17th.

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

AKBAYAN PARTYLIST

BAM AQUINO

CHEL DIOKNO

KIKO PANGILINAN

LIBERAL PARTY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;VP Sara impeachment trial starts after SONA&rsquo;
play

‘VP Sara impeachment trial starts after SONA’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would commence only after President Marcos’ fourth State of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Official campaign period starts today &ndash; Comelec

Official campaign period starts today – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The race is on for the 65 senatorial candidates and 155 party-list groups in the May 2025 midterm polls as the 90-day campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
2 career Comelec execs appointed commissioners

2 career Comelec execs appointed commissioners

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos has named two insiders as replacements for two newly retired commissioners of the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

LIVE updates: 2025 senatorial campaign trail

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The campaign period for candidates vying for national posts will run for 90 days before the May 12, 2025 midterm electio...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker, 3 lawmakers face graft, falsification raps

Speaker, 3 lawmakers face graft, falsification raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez and three other congressmen are facing criminal and graft charges before the Office of the Ombudsman...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Candidates warned: Violating campaign material rules may lead to election offense

Candidates warned: Violating campaign material rules may lead to election offense

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
As the campaign period for the 2025 midterm elections began on Tuesday, February 11, the Commission on Elections (Comelec)...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

Meralco hikes rates for February 2025

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Households can expect their electricity bills to rise this February due to higher generation charges.
Headlines
fbtw
Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan launch Senate comeback bid

Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan launch Senate comeback bid

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Former senators Bam Aquino and Francis Pangilinan launched their 2025 senatorial campaign Tuesday with a morning mass at the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 5 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with