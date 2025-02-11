With low poll numbers, Robredo's Senate bets to ramp up on-foot campaign
MANILA, Philippines — Despite trailing in recent election surveys, candidates aligned with former vice president Leni Robredo have vowed to intensify their "people-centric" campaign for the 2025 senatorial elections.
The coalition, which includes former senators Bam Aquino and Kiko Pangilinan, as well as Akbayan Party-list nominee Chel Diokno, began their campaign with a Mass at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice in Quezon City on Tuesday, February 11.
READ: Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan launch Senate comeback bid
In an interview with Philstar.com, Diokno cited the need to work hard on the campaign.
"It's the best incentive to work harder, and we’re going to work on this with diligence until we achieve victory,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.
Aquino, meanwhile, is optimistic. He noted that the campaign was still in its early stages and that volunteer support was just beginning to mobilize.
“We believe, just like before in 2022, that at the start of the campaign it was only the beginning. But by the end of the campaign, the foundations of Philippine politics would have been shaken,” he said in Filipino.
He added, “From now and over the next 90 days, people will come out and see that Kiko and Bam are a strong alternative [candidates]."
Pangilinan stressed the importance of persistence in their grassroots efforts, even having to "beg for votes."
"We continue our message of lowering food prices, continue traveling around the country, and continue convincing our countrymen to support those who are deserving, those with proven track records, and those not involved in anomaly cases," Pangilinan said in a mix of English and Filipino.
He added, “so we hope, with that message... we'll improve in terms of votes and surveys. We'll be able to gain more support and votes."
What the surveys say
Recent surveys show that Robredo-aligned candidates are struggling to break into the top 12 senatorial spots:
- A Pulse Asia survey conducted from January 18 to 25 placed Pangilinan between 15th and 16th with 29.1% voter preference, while Aquino ranked between 15th and 18th with 27.4%.
- An OCTA Research survey conducted from January 25 to 31 ranked Pangilinan between 17th and 20th and Aquino between 17th and 21st.
- A Social Weather Stations survey conducted from December 2024 to January 2025 showed Pangilinan ranking between 11th and 13th, while Aquino ranked between 16th and 17th.
