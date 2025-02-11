Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan launch Senate comeback bid

[From left to right] Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan Partylist), Chel Diokno, Bam Aquino, former Vice President Leni Robredo, Kiko Pangilinan and Erin Tañada at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice during their campaign kick off on Feb. 11, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Former senators Bam Aquino and Francis Pangilinan launched their 2025 senatorial campaign Tuesday with a morning mass at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

They were joined by key opposition figures including former Vice President Leni Robredo.

The campaign kickoff at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice drew several prominent opposition candidates, including Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan party-list) and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, who serves as Akbayan's first nominee for the 2025 elections.

Following the religious service, the senatorial hopefuls, who are running as independent candidates, embarked on house-to-house visits to connect directly with voters

Their first major campaign rally is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Both candidates seek to return to the Senate after previous terms. Pangilinan, who served from 2016 to 2022, was Robredo's running mate in their unsuccessful 2022 presidential campaign against Bongbong Marcos, the current president.

Aquino, who held office from 2013 to 2019, failed in his 2019 reelection bid.