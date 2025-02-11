^

Headlines

Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan launch Senate comeback bid

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 11, 2025 | 1:19pm
Bam Aquino, Kiko Pangilinan launch Senate comeback bid
[From left to right] Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan Partylist), Chel Diokno, Bam Aquino, former Vice President Leni Robredo, Kiko Pangilinan and Erin Tañada at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice during their campaign kick off on Feb. 11, 2025.
Philstar.com / Anj Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — Former senators Bam Aquino and Francis Pangilinan launched their 2025 senatorial campaign Tuesday with a morning mass at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

They were joined by key opposition figures including former Vice President Leni Robredo.

The campaign kickoff at the Parish of the Holy Sacrifice drew several prominent opposition candidates, including Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan party-list) and human rights lawyer Chel Diokno, who serves as Akbayan's first nominee for the 2025 elections.

Following the religious service, the senatorial hopefuls, who are running as independent candidates, embarked on house-to-house visits to connect directly with voters

 Their first major campaign rally is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Both candidates seek to return to the Senate after previous terms. Pangilinan, who served from 2016 to 2022, was Robredo's running mate in their unsuccessful 2022 presidential campaign against Bongbong Marcos, the current president.

Aquino, who held office from 2013 to 2019, failed in his 2019 reelection bid.

2025 ELECTIONS

2025 MIDTERM ELECTIONS

AKBAYAN PARTYLIST

BAM AQUINO

CHEL DIOKNO

KIKO PANGILINAN

LENI ROBREDO
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;VP Sara impeachment trial starts after SONA&rsquo;
play

‘VP Sara impeachment trial starts after SONA’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte would commence only after President Marcos’ fourth State of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Official campaign period starts today &ndash; Comelec

Official campaign period starts today – Comelec

By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
The race is on for the 65 senatorial candidates and 155 party-list groups in the May 2025 midterm polls as the 90-day campaign...
Headlines
fbtw
2 career Comelec execs appointed commissioners

2 career Comelec execs appointed commissioners

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has named two insiders as replacements for two newly retired commissioners of the Commission on Elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker, 3 lawmakers face graft, falsification raps

Speaker, 3 lawmakers face graft, falsification raps

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez and three other congressmen are facing criminal and graft charges before the Office of the Ombudsman...
Headlines
fbtw

Admin bets maintain Senate poll lead – Pulse

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
As the official campaign period begins today, 14 bets – mainly candidates from the administration’s Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas slate – have statistical chances of winning based on the latest...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NFA rice rolls out next week

NFA rice rolls out next week

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) is expected to roll out rice from the National Food Authority (NFA) by next week.
Headlines
fbtw
AI being used in love scams &ndash; report

AI being used in love scams – report

By Janvic Mateo | 14 hours ago
As Valentine’s Day approaches, scammers are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to target more...
Headlines
fbtw
NEDA pursues USAID-funded projects

NEDA pursues USAID-funded projects

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
Despite US President Donald Trump’s 90-day foreign aid freeze, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA)...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth: P6.79 billion COVID claims reimbursed

PhilHealth: P6.79 billion COVID claims reimbursed

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Despite pandemic restrictions being lifted in July 2023, total reimbursements for COVID-19-related claims reached P6.79 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
DA sets February 20 deadline for imported onions&rsquo; arrival

DA sets February 20 deadline for imported onions’ arrival

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday said all imported onions should arrive by Feb. 20 to prevent the outsourced bulbs...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with