Bato apologizes after backlash for mocking Akbayan solon

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 9, 2025 | 5:07pm
Bato apologizes after backlash for mocking Akbayan solon
Composite photo shows Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa presiding over the Senate hearing of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs on Aug. 5, 2024 and Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan Party-list).
The Philippine STAR / Geremy Pintolo and Perci Vilar Cendana via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa on Sunday, February 9, apologized for insulting the appearance of Rep. Perci Cendaña (Akbayan Party-list).

Dela Rosa issued a statement following backlash from several personalities and health groups after mocking Cendaña, a stroke survivor.

The senator said his remarks against the Akbayan lawmaker stemmed from the “anger” of “Mindanaoans” and “Cebuano-speaking people,” whom he “empathized” with.

“I apologize for what I said and did, particularly in failing to see the bigger picture. My apologies to Congressman Perci Cendana for my offensive comments on his person. I wish him good health,” Dela Rosa said in a statement. 

“I make no excuses and I take full responsibility for the hurt my words have caused,” he added. 

Dela Rosa, a known Duterte ally seeking reelection, commented on a Facebook post that he would “knock up” Cendaña’s face after the lawmaker criticized Vice President Sara Duterte for not taking her impeachment by the House of Representatives seriously.

“Your face looks as though it has been punched, that’s why it’s skewed,” Dela Rosa said in Filipino

“Come here so I can punch the other side of your face and make it balanced,” he added. 

Cendaña responded by saying that his face should not be mocked, saying that this "crooked-faced gay man" is a stroke survivor.

“Yakap na mahigpit sa mga kapwa ko stroke survivor,” he said. 

(Sending tight hugs to my fellow stroke survivors.)

The House of Representatives impeached Duterte on February 5 after 215 lawmakers endorsed the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

RELATED: Who are the 215 House endorsers of VP Sara Duterte's impeachment?

Unacceptable

Several public figures have condemned Dela Rosa’s statement, calling it inappropriate and insensitive.

Former senator and justice secretary Leila de Lima described his remarks as “unacceptable.”

“Hindi ito biro--tahasang pambabastos ito, lalo na sa isang taong buong tapang na humarap at nalampasan ang matinding hamon sa kanyang kalusugan,” De Lima said.

(This is no joke—it's outright disrespect, especially toward someone who bravely faced and overcame a serious health challenge.)

She added that Dela Rosa's actions were not only an insult to Cendaña but also to the dignity of their positions as elected officials.

“Ang isang senador na nagsusulong ng karahasan, kahit sa biro, ay hindi naaayon sa tungkuling dapat niyang ginagampanan,” De Lima said. 

(A senator who promotes violence, even as a joke, is not fulfilling the duty expected of them.)

“Ipinapakita ng ganitong asal kung bakit kailangang piliing mabuti ang mga namumuno sa ating bayan,” she added.

(This kind of behavior highlights the importance of carefully choosing the leaders of our nation.)

Meanwhile, Free Legal Assistance Group Chairman Chel Diokno also expressed his support for the Akbayan solon. 

“Low blow talaga! Ganyan talaga ang mga bully. Yakap at akbayan Rep. Perci! We have your back!” Diokno said. 

(It’s a low blow, bullies will always be bullies. Hugs and solidarity, Rep. Perci! We’ve got your back!)



BATO DELA ROSA

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

RONALD DELA ROSA


