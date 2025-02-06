French Embassy: Expect a 6-week wait for visa appointment

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino travelers planning to visit France must now wait six weeks for an appointment at its visa application center as the tourist season triggers a surge in applications.

The Embassy of France in Manila issued an advisory Thursday, February 6, urging travelers to submit applications well ahead of their planned trips due to the extended processing timeline.

"Due to high demand, the current waiting time for an appointment to submit a visa application at TLS Manila is six weeks," the embassy said, referring to the center that manages visa and consular services for the French Embassy.

"We strongly recommend that you anticipate your travel plans and submit your application as early as possible," the embassy said.

TLS Contact has served as the visa application center for the embassy since December 2023.

Applicants can schedule their appointments through the TLS Contact website at visas-fr.tlscontact.com/visa/ph.