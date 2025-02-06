Marcos denies hand in impeachment raps vs VP Sara

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. denied on Thursday, February 6, having any involvement in the impeachment raps against Vice President Sara Duterte.

On Wednesday, February 5, the House of Representatives moved to impeach Vice President Duterte, marking the first time in Philippine history that a vice president has faced impeachment.

In a press briefing on Thursday, Marcos denied any involvement in the impeachment.

“No, the executive cannot have a hand in the impeachment. Walang role ang executive sa impeachment (The executive has no role in the impeachment),” Marcos said.

Marcos said he has been speaking with House Speaker Martin Romualdez and other representatives about the matter, who stated that there is nothing more to be done since the impeachment raps have already been filed.

There are a total of four impeachment raps: one filed by civil society advocates, another by the progressive bloc Makabayan, a third by a group of religious leaders, and the fourth by House lawmakers themselves.

Rep. Sandro Marcos (1st District, Ilocos Norte), the president's son, was the first to sign the final impeachment case.

Despite Marcos denying any involvement, reporters pointed that the House of Representatives typically does not act without the president's blessing.

“You give me too much credit. Again, what the House has done, is clearly the constitutional mandate they have to proceed with the impeachment complaints,” Marcos said.

When asked about his son's role in the impeachment case, Marcos admitted that Sandro sought his advice.

Marcos explained to his son that the impeachment complaint is similar to a bill: once filed, it takes on a life of its own, and changes can be made beyond the original author’s intentions. The impeachment process follows a similar pattern.

“‘It’s your duty now to support the process, so do your duty.’ That’s what I told him. Do your duty. You have to support the process. You are constitutionally mandated to carry out that process and you are a congressman so do your duty. I didn't know that he will be the first to sign though,” Marcos said.

Marcos said the impeachment case is now with the Senate, and it is up to them how they will handle it, alongside the pending bills they need to process.

The president had previously asked lawmakers in the lower chamber not to file an impeachment case against Duterte, stressing that other matters needed to be prioritized.

But when asked if the House defied him, Marcos said no.

“It's not defiance. Ganyan ang kanilang paniniwala. Sa kanilang paniniwala kailangan na kailangang gawin ito,” Marcos said. (It's not defiance. That is their belief. It is in their belief that this must be done.)