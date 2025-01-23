^

DFA ready to support investigation into alleged foreign spies in the PH

January 23, 2025 | 3:18pm
DFA ready to support investigation into alleged foreign spies in the PH
Suspected Chinese spy Deng Yuanqing and two Filipino nationals presented at the Department of Justice on Jan. 20, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs expressed its support on Thursday, January 24 for the multi-agency investigation into alleged foreign espionage operations in the country, following last week's arrest of a Chinese national caught mapping critical infrastructure sites across Luzon. 

In a statement, the DFA emphasized that it "takes any indication of espionage operations by foreign nationals seriously."

"The Department notes the ongoing investigation being conducted by relevant law enforcement agencies regarding alleged espionage operations allegedly being conducted in the Philippines by a foreign national in collaboration with Filipinos," it said. 

The department said it "stands ready to support the Department of Justice, the National Bureau of Investigation, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other relevant government agencies as they undertake their respective mandates in accordance with the law."

The statement comes four days after authorities announced the arrest of Chinese national Deng Yuanqing and two Filipinos, who were allegedly found in possession of sophisticated mapping equipment. According to NBI Cybercrime Division chief Jeremy Lotoc, Deng is believed to be connected to China's People's Liberation Army and has been operating in the Philippines for approximately five years.

AFP Chief Romero Brawner Jr. revealed that the suspects had allegedly been gathering data on critical infrastructure, including military installations, Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites, airports, seaports, and fuel depots. 

The group was apprehended in Makati City last Friday, with authorities seizing a vehicle equipped with advanced technology, including global navigation satellite systems and 3D mapping devices.

China has responded to the incident through its foreign ministry spokesperson, who yesterday called on the Philippines to stop peddling or sensationalizing allegations of a Chinese spy in the country.

