^

Headlines

17 Pinoys held hostage by Houthi rebels released

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 23, 2025 | 9:31am
17 Pinoys held hostage by Houthi rebels released
A grab from handout footage released by Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Centre on Nov. 19, 2023, reportedly shows members of the rebel group during the capture of an Israel-linked cargo vessel at an undefined location in the Red Sea. Israeli ships are a "legitimate target", Yemen's Huthi rebels warned on November 20, a day after their seizure of the Galaxy Leader and its 25 international crew following an earlier threat to target Israeli shipping over the Israel-Hamas war.
AFP / Ansarullah Media Centre

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino seafarers held hostage by Houthi rebels for more than a year have finally been released. 

A total of 17 Filipino seafarers, part of the 25-member crew of the M/V Galaxy Leader, were captured by Houthi rebels in November 2023 while traversing the Red Sea.

“It is with utmost joy that, after more than a year of captivity in Yemen, I announce the safe release of all seventeen Filipino seafarers, together with the rest of the crewmembers of M/V Galaxy Leader. Our Filipino seafarers are now in the care of our Philippine Embassy in Muscat, Oman and will be reunited  with their loved ones in the Philippines very soon,” Marcos said in a statement on Thursday, January 23. 

Marcos extended his thanks to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik for their mediation. 

“I commend the concerned Philippine Government Agencies and private instrumentalities who worked tirelessly with foreign governments and entities for more than 429 days in making this momentous development possible,” Marcos said. 

The Iran-backed Houthi fighters said the capture was in retaliation for the Israel-Hamas war. 

Meanwhile, Hamas and Israel have recently reached a ceasefire.

GAZA

HAMAS

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China deploys another vessel near Zambales

China deploys another vessel near Zambales

By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
The China Coast Guard sustained its presence in the West Philippine Sea miles away from the shores of Zambales province,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Free trip&rsquo; to Vietnam exposed as trafficking scheme &mdash; Immigration

‘Free trip’ to Vietnam exposed as trafficking scheme — Immigration

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
Three Filipinos were intercepted at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on January 20, narrowly escaping a suspected...
Headlines
fbtw
China bristles at talk of 'Chinese spy' arrested in the Philippines&nbsp;

China bristles at talk of 'Chinese spy' arrested in the Philippines 

17 hours ago
China told the Philippines on Wednesday, January 22 that it should cease spreading groundless accusations about the recent...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag arrested soon &ndash; DILG chief

Bantag arrested soon – DILG chief

By Christine Boton | 10 hours ago
Former Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag, who is facing murder charges for the killings of journalist Percival...
Headlines
fbtw
Rubio, Quad allies meet, warn China

Rubio, Quad allies meet, warn China

10 hours ago
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on his first full day in office Tuesday warned jointly with Japan, India and Australia against...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Spies? DOLE revises rules on foreign workers

Spies? DOLE revises rules on foreign workers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
Amid concerns over the presence of suspected Chinese spies, regulations on the employment of foreigners in the country have...
Headlines
fbtw
DBM: Funding remedies to follow rules

DBM: Funding remedies to follow rules

By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
Efforts to ensure enough funding for items affected by the amendments made by Congress would strictly follow rules and regulations,...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill proposes death penalty for corruption

House bill proposes death penalty for corruption

By Jose Rodel Calapano | 10 hours ago
A congressman from Mindanao has filed House Bill 1211, or the proposed Death Penalty for Corruption Act, which seeks to revive...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA to probe Matobato for fake ID, travel documents

DFA to probe Matobato for fake ID, travel documents

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
here are no passport and biometrics records under the name of Edgar Matobato, the self-confessed hitman who alleged that former...
Headlines
fbtw
DA short of target on food security

DA short of target on food security

By Bella Cariaso | 10 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has failed to meet its target on the declaration of a food security emergency as the agency...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with