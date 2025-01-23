17 Pinoys held hostage by Houthi rebels released

A grab from handout footage released by Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Centre on Nov. 19, 2023, reportedly shows members of the rebel group during the capture of an Israel-linked cargo vessel at an undefined location in the Red Sea. Israeli ships are a "legitimate target", Yemen's Huthi rebels warned on November 20, a day after their seizure of the Galaxy Leader and its 25 international crew following an earlier threat to target Israeli shipping over the Israel-Hamas war.

MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino seafarers held hostage by Houthi rebels for more than a year have finally been released.

A total of 17 Filipino seafarers, part of the 25-member crew of the M/V Galaxy Leader, were captured by Houthi rebels in November 2023 while traversing the Red Sea.

“It is with utmost joy that, after more than a year of captivity in Yemen, I announce the safe release of all seventeen Filipino seafarers, together with the rest of the crewmembers of M/V Galaxy Leader. Our Filipino seafarers are now in the care of our Philippine Embassy in Muscat, Oman and will be reunited with their loved ones in the Philippines very soon,” Marcos said in a statement on Thursday, January 23.

Marcos extended his thanks to the Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik for their mediation.

“I commend the concerned Philippine Government Agencies and private instrumentalities who worked tirelessly with foreign governments and entities for more than 429 days in making this momentous development possible,” Marcos said.

The Iran-backed Houthi fighters said the capture was in retaliation for the Israel-Hamas war.

Meanwhile, Hamas and Israel have recently reached a ceasefire.