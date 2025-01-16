^

Headlines

Kanlaon Volcano expels ash for over 3 hours

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 16, 2025 | 11:45am
Kanlaon Volcano expels ash for over 3 hours
Kanlaon Volcano spews ash from 3:08 a.m. to 6:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2025.
Phivolcs via Facebook / Philstar.com's screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano expelled ash for more than three hours on Thursday morning, January 16, according to Phivolcs.

This is one of the longest ash emission events recorded at the volcano this year, second only to the New Year’s Day event, which lasted 264 minutes or 4.4 hours.

Grayish plumes rising to 500 meters above the crater were captured by IP cameras at La Castellana station and the Kanlaon Volcano Observatory, along with the thermal camera at the Lower Masulog station.

Phivolcs reported that Thursday’s ash emission occurred between 3:08 a.m. and 6:15 a.m.

Kanlaon Volcano remains under Alert Level 3 due to intensified or magmatic unrest. 

It has experienced frequent ground shaking and ash emission events since its violent eruption on Dec. 9, 2024, which produced a plume reaching 3,000 meters high.

Ash emissions. Since January 1, Phivolcs data shows that Kanlaon Volcano has spewed ash at least 23 times, with ash emission events occurring four days the past week, including today.

On Wednesday, January 15, Kanlaon Volcano expelled ash twice, with each event lasting 14 to 22 minutes. Both January 12 and 13 also saw two ash emission events per day, each lasting up to an hour. 

Volcanic earthquakes. Meanwhile, volcanic earthquakes and tremors have occurred daily this year, with no clear trend — some days saw spikes, while others recorded only a few events.

However, since the first week of 2025, slightly fewer earthquakes have been logged.

A total of 306 volcanic earthquakes and 39 tremors have been observed at Kanlaon Volcano since January 1. The tremors ranged from just a few minutes to several hours in duration.

Sulfur dioxide flux. Phivolcs has largely observed daily sulfur dioxide emissions from Kanlaon ranging between 3,000 and 6,000 tons, with the volcano continuously degassing and producing plumes often classified as voluminous.

Government response. The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) held a meeting on Wednesday with its regional office in Negros Island, Phivolcs representatives and affected local governments to discuss evacuation plans for residents within a 10-kilometer radius of the Extended Danger Zone, should Alert Level 4 be raised.

They are considering setting up a tent city on a 9-hectare lot in Himamaylan town as temporary shelter for affected residents.

Canlaon City Mayor Jose Chubasco Cardenas informed the OCD during a Wednesday meeting that they have requested an additional P30 million in quick response funds.

Cardenas also reported that a water filtration truck from the Armed Forces of the Philippines has been deployed to address E. coli contamination in three water sources in Canlaon City.

The OCD said that for affected college students in private institutions, the Commission on Higher Education will implement an assistance program offering P15,000.

As of January 16, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that around 12,285 families remain affected by Kanlaon’s activity. 

The government has provided P172.2 million in assistance to families in need and P2.2 million to local government units and regional agencies.

KANLAON

KANLAON VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Satisfaction with Marcos Jr. , Sara at lowest since 2022 win

Satisfaction with Marcos Jr. , Sara at lowest since 2022 win

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
Public satisfaction with both President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte has dropped to its lowest since their tandem...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Sara free to seek presidency

Palace: Sara free to seek presidency

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is free to seek the presidency in 2028, Malacañang said yesterday, days after she announced...
Headlines
fbtw
Japan FM airs concern over rising SCS tension

Japan FM airs concern over rising SCS tension

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Japan is gravely concerned over rising tensions in the South China Sea and is determined to further enhance its partnership...
Headlines
fbtw
Corruption, education top concerns of business executives

Corruption, education top concerns of business executives

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
Corruption, education and dealing with local government units are top concerns for businesses this year, according to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo charged with 62 counts of money laundering

Guo charged with 62 counts of money laundering

By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The Department of Justice-National Prosecution Service has recommended the filing of money laundering charges against dismissed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Self-rated hunger nearly doubles in 2024 &ndash; SWS

Self-rated hunger nearly doubles in 2024 – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 13 hours ago
The percentage of Filipino families that experienced involuntary hunger last year almost matched the figure at the height...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr., Liza host dinner for senators

Marcos Jr., Liza host dinner for senators

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
President Marcos and First Lady Liza Marcos hosted a dinner for several senators and their spouses at the Bahay ng Pangulo...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP medical, burial aid fund scrapped

OVP medical, burial aid fund scrapped

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
Funding for the medical and burial assistance program of the Office of the Vice President has been removed from this year’s...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;No single switch can shut down entire Phiippines power&rsquo;

‘No single switch can shut down entire Phiippines power’

By Delon Porcalla | 13 hours ago
Unlike in residential homes, there is no main circuit breaker that can turn off the power across the entire country, spanning...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with