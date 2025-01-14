^

Headlines

Pasig court: No TV interview for Senate aspirant Quiboloy

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 14, 2025 | 2:33pm
Pasig court: No TV interview for Senate aspirant Quiboloy
Apollo Quiboloy (C, in orange), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, arrives to attend the arraignment at Pasig City Regional Trial Court in Metro Manila on September 13, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig Regional Trial Court denied the request of detained preacher Apollo Quiboloy for a live television interview concerning his candidacy for senator.

In an order dated January 13, the Pasig RTC Branch 159 cites concerns that his public statements might influence public perception of the judiciary and ongoing legal proceedings.

“Considering that this Court will not be able to oversee or monitor the live broadcast, there is a risk that any such statements will prejudice the ongoing criminal case,” the court stated.

The court also noted that Quiboloy’s camp failed to provide an invitation from the network he claimed would host the interview.

“Perusal of the Urgent Motion will show that the same was not accompanied by the supposed formal invitation from the ABS-CBN News Channel, thereby impeding this Court from setting up appropriate parameters for the supposed live interview,” it added.

Quiboloy had filed a motion requesting permission to attend a television interview on January 14 at 2 p.m. on ABS-CBN News Channel to discuss his bid for the Senate.  The preacher, currently detained on charges of trafficking and abuse, filed his certificate of candidacy for senator on October 8 through his lawyer.

RELATED: From behind bars, Apollo Quiboloy files Senate candidacy

Quiboloy, who refers to himself as the "Appointed Son of God," is facing numerous charges related to alleged activities within his organization, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. These include a non-bailable case of trafficking in persons filed in a Pasig City RTC, where he pleaded not guilty. He also faces child abuse and sexual abuse charges in Quezon City.

In August last year, the Court of Appeals ordered the freezing of Quiboloy's bank accounts and those of his media network, Sonshine Media International.

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

KINGDOM OF JESUS CHRIST

KOJC

QUIBOLOY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara seriously considering 2028 run for presidency

Sara seriously considering 2028 run for presidency

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte is “seriously considering” running for president in 2028, saying she could not take...
Headlines
fbtw
Rep. Zaldy Co out as appropriations panel chairman

Rep. Zaldy Co out as appropriations panel chairman

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
In a surprising move, the lawmaker-son of President Marcos yesterday moved to declare the position of chairman of the committee...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;House leaders cool to VP impeachment&rsquo;

‘House leaders cool to VP impeachment’

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Several leaders of the House of Representatives are not inclined to tackle the impeachment complaints against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima: INC peace rally unlikely to stop impeachment move vs VP Sara

De Lima: INC peace rally unlikely to stop impeachment move vs VP Sara

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 22 hours ago
The Iglesia ni Cristo’s “Rally for Peace,” organized to oppose impeachment efforts against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Mammoth INC rally calls for peace, unity

Mammoth INC rally calls for peace, unity

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
More than a million members of religious sect Iglesia ni Cristo gathered in a rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
150 Pinoys affected by LA wildfires

150 Pinoys affected by LA wildfires

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Around 150 Filipinos have been affected by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, the Philippine consulate general in Los...
Headlines
fbtw
Singson withdraws from Senate race; name stays on ballot

Singson withdraws from Senate race; name stays on ballot

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
Despite his withdrawal from the senatorial race in the May 12 midterm elections, former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit”...
Headlines
fbtw
National maritime body protests illegal presence of China vessels

National maritime body protests illegal presence of China vessels

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The Philippines has protested the “illegal” presence and “escalatory” actions of a Chinese helicopter...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth retains premium rate amount for 2025

PhilHealth retains premium rate amount for 2025

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has kept premium rate contribution at five percent for this year or the same as last...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with