Pasig court: No TV interview for Senate aspirant Quiboloy

Apollo Quiboloy (C, in orange), pastor and founder of the Philippine-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) church, arrives to attend the arraignment at Pasig City Regional Trial Court in Metro Manila on September 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig Regional Trial Court denied the request of detained preacher Apollo Quiboloy for a live television interview concerning his candidacy for senator.

In an order dated January 13, the Pasig RTC Branch 159 cites concerns that his public statements might influence public perception of the judiciary and ongoing legal proceedings.

“Considering that this Court will not be able to oversee or monitor the live broadcast, there is a risk that any such statements will prejudice the ongoing criminal case,” the court stated.

The court also noted that Quiboloy’s camp failed to provide an invitation from the network he claimed would host the interview.

“Perusal of the Urgent Motion will show that the same was not accompanied by the supposed formal invitation from the ABS-CBN News Channel, thereby impeding this Court from setting up appropriate parameters for the supposed live interview,” it added.

Quiboloy had filed a motion requesting permission to attend a television interview on January 14 at 2 p.m. on ABS-CBN News Channel to discuss his bid for the Senate. The preacher, currently detained on charges of trafficking and abuse, filed his certificate of candidacy for senator on October 8 through his lawyer.

Quiboloy, who refers to himself as the "Appointed Son of God," is facing numerous charges related to alleged activities within his organization, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. These include a non-bailable case of trafficking in persons filed in a Pasig City RTC, where he pleaded not guilty. He also faces child abuse and sexual abuse charges in Quezon City.

In August last year, the Court of Appeals ordered the freezing of Quiboloy's bank accounts and those of his media network, Sonshine Media International.