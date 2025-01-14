^

Headlines

Foreign nationals nabbed for alleged illegal sale of pre-registered SIM

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 14, 2025 | 12:25pm
Foreign nationals nabbed for alleged illegal sale of pre-registered SIM
Sim cards issued by different telcos in the Philippines.
The STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Two foreign nationals were arrested by the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) for allegedly engaging in the illegal sale of pre-registered SIM cards.

Two Chinese nationals were arrested by the PNP-CIDG for attempting to sell pre-registered SIMs in a mall in Pasay City on January 9.

Authorities confiscated a total of 4,000 SIM cards, including 1,700 Globe SIMs and 2,300 TM SIMs, suspected to be used for criminal activities such as online phishing, romance scams and mobile phone fraud.

Section 11 of the SIM Registration Act, prohibits the sale or purchase of pre-registered SIM cards. 

This law imposes penalties for such violations, including imprisonment for a period of six months to six years and/or fines ranging from P100,000 to P300,000.

In a statement, Globe’s lawyer, Froilan Castelo, commended the PNP-CIDG for its operation against fraudsters and highlighted the success of the SIM Registration Act in curbing scams.

“We laud the PNP-CIDG for carrying out this operation, which led to a significant win against fraudsters. Let this successful police operation serve as proof that the SIM Registration Act is working, and that it is a powerful tool against scammers,” he said. 

According to Globe, customers should only register their SIMs under their names, with exceptions for minor children or other dependents. 

The telecommunication firm also advised against registering SIMs for others in exchange for payment and warned against purchasing SIMs with tampered packaging, as these may be previously used. 

“Always ensure that SIMs are sealed and purchased from legitimate retailers,” Globe’s statement read. 

Previous operations

This is not the first time authorities have apprehended individuals in Pasay City over the sale of pre-registered SIM cards.

In November last year, authorities raided a sim card scam hub in Pasay City where five Chinese nationals and two Filipinos were arrested.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) last month also revealed that Pre-Registered SIMs are for sale even on social media such as Facebook Marketplace.

In a forum, PAOCC Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said that pre-registered SIM cards are sold for P500 each. — with reports from the STAR/Mark Villeza

 

GLOBE

PAOCC

PRESIDENTIAL ANTI-ORGANIZED CRIME COMMISSION

SCAM

SIM REGISTRATION ACT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;House leaders cool to VP impeachment&rsquo;

‘House leaders cool to VP impeachment’

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
Several leaders of the House of Representatives are not inclined to tackle the impeachment complaints against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima: INC peace rally unlikely to stop impeachment move vs VP Sara

De Lima: INC peace rally unlikely to stop impeachment move vs VP Sara

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 19 hours ago
The Iglesia ni Cristo’s “Rally for Peace,” organized to oppose impeachment efforts against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Mammoth INC rally calls for peace, unity

Mammoth INC rally calls for peace, unity

By Ghio Ong | 12 hours ago
More than a million members of religious sect Iglesia ni Cristo gathered in a rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
Singson withdraws from Senate race; name stays on ballot

Singson withdraws from Senate race; name stays on ballot

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Despite his withdrawal from the senatorial race in the May 12 midterm elections, former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit”...
Headlines
fbtw
NBI wraps up probe into VP Sara Duterte's death threats vs Marcos
play

NBI wraps up probe into VP Sara Duterte's death threats vs Marcos

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation has concluded its investigation into Vice President Sara Duterte’s alleged death...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
National maritime body protests illegal presence of China vessels

National maritime body protests illegal presence of China vessels

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The Philippines has protested the “illegal” presence and “escalatory” actions of a Chinese helicopter...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth retains premium rate amount for 2025

PhilHealth retains premium rate amount for 2025

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has kept premium rate contribution at five percent for this year or the same as last...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates down in January

Meralco rates down in January

By Brix Lelis | 12 hours ago
Power utility giant Manila Electric Co. is lowering its power rate by P0.2189 per kilowatt-hour this month, bringing the overall...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Election gun ban violations surge&rsquo;

‘Election gun ban violations surge’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
Cases of election gun ban violations are surging, according to the Commission on Elections.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with