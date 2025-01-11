^

Headlines

BI discovers name used by Matobato to leave Philippines

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
January 11, 2025 | 12:00am
BI discovers name used by Matobato to leave Philippines
This undated photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has  identified the name used by self-confessed former Davao Death Squad hitman Edgar Matobato that enabled him to slip out of the country.

According to BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval, the BI has obtained information on the “mode” and name used by Matobato to slip past immigration.

“I am not at liberty right now to share the information. Maybe in the next few days we will be able to share that information once it has been submitted to the proper authorities,” she said yesterday over PTV.

Matobato’s “escape” was revealed in an in-depth article by The New York Times published on Jan. 5, which reported on the hitman’s final days of hiding after implicating former president Rodrigo Duterte in the killings.

According to the article, Matobato left the Philippines using a passport bearing his new identity. His final destination and date of departure were not mentioned.

“Mr. Matobato had managed to obtain a new identity with a new passport and a new job description: gardener. He practiced saying his new name, first, middle and last, but the syllables came out funny, with a question mark hanging over them,” the article read.

Immigration authorities were not able to recognize Matobato with a new identity since his passport was stamped without question.

According to Sandoval, the BI is also investigating whether Matobato changed his appearance when he left the country.

According to the Times, Matobato’s departure from the Philippines was facilitated by two Catholic priests, who accompanied him and his partner on the flight to Dubai.

From Dubai, the couple boarded another long-haul flight, but their destination wasn’t mentioned in the article for security reasons.

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US aircraft carrier deployed to South China Sea

US aircraft carrier deployed to South China Sea

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
The USS Carl Vinson, a US Navy Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, is in the South China Sea for “routine...
Headlines
fbtw
Passenger caught with over P24M worth of cocaine at NAIA

Passenger caught with over P24M worth of cocaine at NAIA

7 hours ago
A 29-year-old Filipino woman was arrested Thursday evening, January 9 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after authorities...
Headlines
fbtw
'Filipinos are watching,' says solons as poll shows 41% support for VP Sara impeachment

'Filipinos are watching,' says solons as poll shows 41% support for VP Sara impeachment

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
With 41% of Filipinos backing impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte, some House lawmakers said the survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara impeachment proceedings eyed next week

Sara impeachment proceedings eyed next week

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The secretary-general of the House of Representatives is expected to act on impeachment complaints filed against Vice President...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos hopes Nazarene devotees gain &lsquo;deeper bond&rsquo; with God

Marcos hopes Nazarene devotees gain ‘deeper bond’ with God

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other high officials wished devotees of the Feast of the Black Nazarene a reflective occasion,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Japanese foreign minister to visit Manila next week

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and Japan are again scheduled to hold high-level talks next week to discuss matters of mutual concern, including defense and security.
Headlines
fbtw
House welcomes public support for quad committee probe

House welcomes public support for quad committee probe

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The leaders of the quad committee of the House of Representatives yesterday welcomed the results of a nationwide survey, which...
Headlines
fbtw
House Secretary General ready to transmit impeachment articles vs VP

House Secretary General ready to transmit impeachment articles vs VP

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The Office of the Secretary General of the House of Representatives is ready to transmit the three impeachment complaints...
Headlines
fbtw
UP offers 44 free online courses for 2025

UP offers 44 free online courses for 2025

6 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Open University (UPOU) has announced its lineup of 44 free online courses for 2025, covering...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines misses tourism targets as Chinese travelers decline

Philippines misses tourism targets as Chinese travelers decline

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
The Philippines was unable to meet its projections for international tourists as the number of Chinese travelers to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with