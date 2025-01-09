P12.4 billion allotted for airport modernization in 2025

Some departments or offices will be dissolved or abolished and will affect some organic employees, MIAA general manager Eric Ines said.

MANILA, Philippines — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said around P12.4 billion has been allotted for nationwide airport modernization and upgrades in 2025.

At least P10.6 billion has been earmarked for civil works and P1.8 billion for equipment and systems upgrades.

CAAP Director General Manuel Antonio Tamayo discussed the outlay during the Department of Transportation's pilot radio program on Radyo Pilipinas on Wednesday, January 8, where he appeared alongside Deputy Director General for Administration Danjun Lucas.

"These efforts align with CAAP's mission to modernize aviation infrastructure and strengthen the country's global competitiveness in the aviation sector," Tamayo said.

Among the priority projects in this year's CAAP budget are night-rating upgrades for Cauayan, Dipolog and Pagadian airports, which the officials said will enable safe and efficient night operations to address increasing air traffic demands.

Additionally, Bukidnon airport is scheduled to commence general aviation operations by the first quarter of 2025.

According to CAAP, these improvements are expected to boost tourism and trade while enhancing airport operations across the country.

"In the long term, they aim to support economic growth by fostering stronger connectivity across the archipelago,” Tamayo said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said in his third State of the Nation Address last year that his government aims to complete 350 airport and seaport projects before the end of his term in 2028.

Management and maintenance of the country's main gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, was turned over to a San Miguel-led group in September last year.