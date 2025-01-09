^

DepEd: Current dress code stays for now

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
January 9, 2025 | 4:08pm
Pupils line up as they wait for their face-to-face classroom assignments at Malanday Elementary School in Marikina.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education announced Thursday, January 9, that its personnel should continue wearing their prescribed uniforms under existing guidelines while a newly reconstituted committee addresses new dress code requirements for government workers. 

The current uniform policy, established through a 2022 memorandum by DepEd's human resources office, will remain in effect as the agency works to align with new Civil Service Commission (CSC) dress code policies, DepEd said in a press release. 

Teachers currently wear four sets of uniform designs throughout the week, with Friday designated as a non-uniform day. Non-teaching personnel follow two uniform designs.

"Until the new internal dress code of DepEd is finalized, all field personnel are advised to adhere to DM-OUHROD-2022-0042, entitled 'Wearing of the Prescribed DepEd Uniform and Office Attire,'" DepEd said. 

The department said it has been given six months to draft and release new internal guidelines that align with CSC’s updated policies, which mandate a "Filipiniana-inspired" attire for government workers three Mondays a month. 

“We want to foster a more inclusive, practical, and supportive approach to uniform policies,” DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said.

"This initiative not only reflects DepEd’s responsiveness to the needs of its personnel but also its commitment to strengthening the education system for the benefit of all stakeholders," he added.

The reconstitution of DepEd's uniform committee, announced through DepEd Memorandum No. 004, s. 2025, comes as some teachers have raised concerns about the practicality of the revised dress code, particularly in challenging classroom environments and the physical demands of teaching.

Earlier this week, the Teachers Dignity Coalition wrote to the CSC to ask teachers to be exempted from implementing Memorandum Circular No. 16, s. 2024. This directive requires government workers, including public school teachers, to wear "Filipiniana-inspired clothing" from the second to fourth Mondays of the month and an ASEAN-inspired attire every first Monday of the month. 

Filipiniana-inspired outfits are those that reflect Filipino culture, heritage and customs, according to the revised dress code. ASEAN-inspired attires are those that reflect the traditional garments of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation member-states. 

DepEd's uniform committee has been instructed to oversee the selection, implementation, and monitoring of DepEd uniforms for school years 2024-2025 and 2025-2026. 

The committee will include representatives from nine national organizations and associations of teaching and non-teaching personnel. This is "to ensure that uniform policies reflect the voices of stakeholders," DepEd said.

Organizations have until Jan. 17, 2025, to submit their representatives to DepEd. 

