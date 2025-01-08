^

Kanlaon Volcano spews ash for 2 hours — Phivolcs

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 8, 2025 | 5:20pm
Kanlaon Volcano spews ash for 2 hours â€” Phivolcs
Kanlaon Volcano expels ash at 10:25 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025.
Civil Defense Western Visayas via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island expelled ash for around two hours on Wednesday, January 8, Phivolcs reported. 

Captured by the IP Camera of Mansalanao, La Castella station, Kanlaon Volcano produced grayish plumes reaching 500 meters above the crater from 10:25 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Phivolcs said four discrete ash emission events occurred since Tuesday, January 7. 

Alert Level 3, also known as intensified or magmatic unrest, prevails over Kanlaon Volcano, with the possibility of being raised to Alert Level 4 should there be a surge in volcanic activity prompting hazardous and imminent eruptions.

The status of Kanlaon Volcano was raised after it erupted on Dec. 9, 2024, generating a 3000-meter tall plume. 

Kanlaon Volcano had 14 volcanic earthquakes and a volcanic tremor lasting 29 minutes on Tuesday. Over the past two days, the volcano has registered a total of 74 volcanic earthquakes, with 37 occurring each day.

The volcano also emitted sulfur dioxide at a rate of 2,924 tons per day, producing a plume that rose 300 meters above the crater.

According to Phivolcs, Kanlaon is experiencing moderate emissions and continuous degassing, occasionally accompanied by ash emissions.

The agency warned of potential hazards such as sudden explosive eruptions, lava flow or effusion, ashfall, pyroclastic density currents, rockfalls and lahars during heavy rain. 

As of January 7, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that Kanlaon Volcano’s heightened activity has affected 12,226 families, equivalent to 46,787 individuals, in Western and Central Visayas.  

Currently, 13,246 people are staying in evacuation centers, while 7,458 have sought refuge with relatives or other accommodations.  

The government has provided P162.24 million in assistance to affected families and an additional P1.356 million to support local governments and regional agencies. 

