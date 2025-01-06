^

DOH: 843 hurt by fireworks, 38% higher than 2024

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 6, 2025 | 12:38pm
On-duty doctors and nurses treat fireworks-related injuries at the emergency room of a hospital in Quezon City following the New Year celebrations on January 1, 2024.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Firework-related injuries have climbed to a total of 843 as of Monday, January 6, the Department of Health (DOH) reported, with 11 new cases reported from delayed hospital submissions in the past 24 hours.

This year's incidents mark a 38% increase compared to the 610 injuries reported during the same period in 2024. The trend of late reporting over the past week has contributed to the sharp uptick.

Fatalities from fireworks incidents have reached four, three of which were caused by firecrackers, while one resulted from a stray bullet.  

The DOH has been actively monitoring cases through 62 sentinel hospital sites since Dec. 22, 2024. Of the 11 additional injuries reported, two occurred on New Year’s Eve, three on New Year’s Day and six on earlier dates.  

Children and adolescents aged 19 and below remain the most affected group, comprising 59% of the total cases. Within this group, those aged 10 to 14 were particularly vulnerable. Meanwhile, 344 victims were aged 20 and above.

Males accounted for the majority of firework-related injuries, representing 83% or 696 cases, while females made up the remaining 147.

Among the firecrackers involved, the legal "kwitis" (skyrockets) were the leading cause of injuries. Improvised and illegal products, such as "five-star" and "boga," also contributed significantly to the rising toll.

In its advisory, the DOH urged the public to refrain from using fireworks, whether or not they are legal products. The department further emphasized the importance of keeping unused fireworks out of children’s reach and disposing of them responsibly by soaking them in water.

The health department also called for safer celebrations due to the surge in injuries associated with firecrackers, suggesting a ban or urging communities to hold professional fireworks shows instead.

