Seizure of POGO assets, cancellation of birth records begin

“The POGO clean up is necessary following the President’s ban on all POGOs. The OSG will need the assistance of government agencies and the active support of Congress through appropriate legislative enactments to enable us to get this massive clean up going,” Guevarra told The STAR.

MANILA, Philippines — With the ban on Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) in effect, the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) will start the proceedings for the seizure of their illegally acquired real properties and other assets in the country, as well as the cancellation of fraudulent birth certificates issued to their foreign owners.

The initiative is part of the OSG’s task of enforcing the POGO ban declared by President Marcos in July last year, according to Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra.

He admitted that there is a “huge number” of cases involving the fraudulent birth certificates of foreign POGO workers that need to be cancelled.

The solicitor general, however, admitted that the government has no definite figures yet on the aggregate values of the said assets.

“Much would depend on legislative action to facilitate the process of cancellation of fraudulent birth records and civil forfeiture of illegally acquired assets,” he said.

Last November, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) asked the OSG to cancel over 1,500 birth certificates that are believed to be fraudulently acquired by foreigners, a number of whom had been involved in POGOs.

Last November, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) asked the OSG to cancel over 1,500 birth certificates that are believed to be fraudulently acquired by foreigners, a number of whom had been involved in POGOs.

The House of Representatives has approved a measure to expedite the cancellation of fraudulent birth certificates issued to foreign nationals through House Bill 11117 or the proposed fraudulent birth certificate cancellation law.

The OSG has been instructed to coordinate with the PSA, Land Registration Authority, Anti-Money Laundering Council, Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of the Interior and Local Government, among others, to ensure thorough investigation and enforcement.

Under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001, the government can seize money or property linked to illegal activities without requiring a criminal conviction.

Trouble

As law enforcement agencies begin their intensified drive against POGO hubs, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) warned property owners that they could face trouble should they lease their properties to POGO operators.

PAOCC executive director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz yesterday advised owners of resorts, houses in subdivision and condominium units to exercise caution when having their properties rented by foreigners.

Cruz warned property owners that they could also be held accountable if there is evidence that would show that they are in cahoots with POGO operators.

“They might lose their property. We could file a criminal forfeiture case if they actually allowed their property or resort to be used for these activities,” he said in an interview over dzBB.

Last September, at least 162 foreigners were rescued from a POGO hub at a resort hotel in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

With POGO banned under the Marcos administration, Cruz said the people behind the industry are now shifting to small-scale operations, using resorts, condominium units and other establishments for their activities.

Cruz added that property owners might also face criminal cases.

The PAOCC has strengthened its collaboration with local government units (LGUs) to prevent POGO operators from using residential and commercial properties in their areas.

He said LGUs and the public may report to the police and other law enforcement agencies if they notice red flags, or indication of the presence of small-scale POGO hubs.

Among the common indicators are the presence of foreigners and 24-hour activities within an establishment.

“They have food deliveries and then they have more internet connection,” Cruz said.

Another red flag is the presence of vehicles, which POGO operators use to transport computers and other equipment. – Emmanuel Tupas, Cecille Suerte Felipe