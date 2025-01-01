^

Kanlaon Volcano's ash, quakes keep thousands in evacuation centers during New Year

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
January 1, 2025 | 11:38am
Kanlaon Volcano's ash, quakes keep thousands in evacuation centers during New Year
Kanlaon Volcano captured by the IP camera in Kanlaon Volcano Observatory in Canlaon City on Dec. 31, 2024.
Screenshot from Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — Thousands of families marked the New Year in evacuation centers as Kanlaon Volcano continued to show heightened activity.

In its January 1 situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that 6,602 families, equivalent to 21,380 individuals, remained displaced during the holidays due to the ongoing volcanic unrest.

On New Year’s Eve, Phivolcs recorded eight ash emission events at Kanlaon Volcano, each lasting between 10 to 71 minutes.

The eruptions produced a plume reaching up to 300 meters in height, which Phivolcs described as “voluminous” due to the volcano’s continuous degassing.

Over the past week, Kanlaon has been releasing ash daily except on Dec. 27, 2024. The number of ash emissions per day ranged from a minimum of two to a maximum of nine during this period.

Kanlaon Volcano has emitted ash a total of 38 times since Dec. 24, 2024. Phivolcs also recorded several prolonged events, with ash spewing for hours at a time.

Volcanic earthquakes. However, Kanlaon’s seismic activity intensified significantly on Dec. 31, 2024, with 45 volcanic earthquakes and 12 tremors recorded.

This marked a sharp increase — nearly double the 26 volcanic earthquakes observed on Dec. 30, 2024. These seismic events at Kanlaon often lasted almost as long as the ash emissions.

A total of 187 volcanic earthquakes and 58 tremors occurred since Dec. 24, 2024.

Sulfur dioxide emissions. Kanlaon Volcano has been releasing elevated levels of sulfur dioxide throughout the holidays, with emissions reaching 5,050 tons per day on New Year’s Eve.

Although the rate was higher earlier in the week, sulfur dioxide emissions fluctuated between 3,600 and 7,700 tons daily, remaining above 5,000 tons on most days.

Kanlaon Volcano has been under Alert Level 3, or intensified and magmatic unrest, since it erupted on Dec. 9, 2024, producing a 3,000-meter plume.  

Its first eruption last year was on June 3, 2024, which caused Phivolcs to raise Alert Level 2, or increasing unrest, over the volcano. 

Phivolcs earlier reported that the rate of sulfur dioxide emissions since the eruption was so high it set a new record, surpassing levels recorded from 2017 to mid-2024.

Potential hazards include sudden explosive eruptions, lava flows, ashfall, rockfalls, lahars during heavy rains and pyroclastic density currents — fast-moving flows of volcanic materials.

Affected. The NDRRMC said that around 830 farmers and fisherfolk have suffered from Kanlaon’s level of unrest, and 298 hectares of land in Western Visayas were damaged. This amounted to a production loss of P33.55 million. 

In Central and Western Visayas regions, 34 cities and municipalities have been placed under a state of calamity during the holidays. This includes Canlaon City, Negros Occidental and Vallehermoso, Negros Oriental.  

Response. The Department of Health’s (DOH) regional centers have been providing mental health and psychosocial support services to displaced residents on top of efforts to ensure access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene. 

The total assistance provided to affected families has reached P149.935 million as of Wednesday, January 1. 

The Office of Civil Defense has advised local governments on Negros Island to prepare for the possibility of an Alert Level 4. 

If Phivolcs raises the alert, it would indicate that a hazardous eruption is imminent, with more frequent ash explosions, earthquakes and tremors expected.

ERUPTION

KANLAON VOLCANO

NEGROS ISLAND

PHIVOLCS
