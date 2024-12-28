DA urges consumers: Buy local fruits

A vendor arranges round fruits for sale in Quiapo on December 26, 2024 in preparation for the upcoming New Year celebration.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) is urging consumers to prioritize local fruits instead of imported fruits to help farmers as demand is expected to increase during the New Year celebration.

In a radio interview, Agriculture Assistant Secretary and spokesman Arnel de Mesa said that an increase in the retail price of round fruits is expected days before Jan. 1, 2025.

Preparing at least 12 or 13 round fruits on New Year’s Eve is a tradition for many consumers as it symbolizes prosperity and good fortune.

“We are encouraging our fellow Filipinos to patronize local fruits instead of the imported fruits to help our local farmers,” De Mesa added.

Based on monitoring of the DA in Metro Manila markets, watermelon ranged between P60 and P90 per kilo; pomelo, between P80 and P250 per kilo; melon, between P60 and P140 per kilo; avocado, between P300 and P600 per kilo; mango, between P150 and P300 per kilo; papaya, between P60 and P90 per kilo.

On the other hand, De Mesa assured the public of enough supply of pork, chicken and beef until the New Year celebration.

“For meat, we don’t see any problem. They (producers) assured us that the production and supply is good and we don’t see any problem with the volume of meat, whether it is beef, chicken or pork,” he said.

Based on the DA’s monitoring, the retail price of pork shoulder ranged between P290 and P370 per kilo; pork belly, between P330 and P410 per kilo; whole chicken, between P185 and P230 per kilo; beef rump, between P400 and P500 per kilo; beef brisket, between P320 and P460 per kilo and medium-sized eggs, between P6.50 and P8 per piece.