^

Headlines

BuCor: Mary Jane Veloso moved to regular dorm after quarantine

Philstar.com
December 27, 2024 | 5:56pm
BuCor: Mary Jane Veloso moved to regular dorm after quarantine
Veloso was transferred to the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City
Bureau of Corrections

MANILA, Philippines — Mary Jane Veloso has been transferred to a regular dormitory at the Correctional Institution for Women following the completion of her mandatory five-day quarantine period.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) said in a news release Friday, December 27, that the 48-by-32-foot dormitory, which houses 30 other newly admitted persons deprived of liberty (PDLs), will be Veloso's home for the next 55 days.

During this time, Veloso will undergo mandatory orientation, diagnostics, and classification procedures.

CIW Acting Superintendent Marjorie Ann Sanidad said that the shared living arrangement is designed to foster community support among the women as they begin their rehabilitation journeys.

BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang explained that this initial phase helps familiarize new PDLs with the facility's rules and regulations, as well as their rights and privileges. 

According to the bureau, Catapang has ordered the translation of Veloso's Indonesian prison records to determine if her time served there can be credited under Philippine jurisdiction. 

Veloso, who spent over a decade in Indonesian custody on drug trafficking charges, was transferred to Philippine custody on December 17 and repatriated back to the country December 18. 

While she and her family have appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for absolute clemency, the president said this remains "far" from being decided and will depend on recommendations from legal experts.

While Indonesia maintains its drug trafficking conviction for Veloso, it has handed full legal and physical custody to the Philippines. The move effectively saved the 39-year-old from execution, as the Philippines has no death penalty.   

Throughout her 14-year detention, Veloso has maintained she was tricked by an international drug syndicate into becoming an unwitting drug mule. She was saved from execution in 2015 through a last-minute intervention by then-President Benigno Aquino III. — Cristina Chi

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

INDONESIA

MARY JANE VELOSO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte lawyers for Sara? It&rsquo;s OK &ndash; Barbers

Duterte lawyers for Sara? It’s OK – Barbers

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
There is no problem if former president Rodrigo Duterte will act as a lawyer for his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers: VP Sara Duterte free to choose father as lawyer

Lawmakers: VP Sara Duterte free to choose father as lawyer

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 23 hours ago
There should be no issue with Vice President Sara Duterte having her father, Rodrigo Duterte, as her lawyer in any legal cases...
Headlines
fbtw
Yearender: VP ends tumultuous 2024 facing 3 impeach complaints

Yearender: VP ends tumultuous 2024 facing 3 impeach complaints

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 18 hours ago
Facing three impeachment complaints, Vice President ill end 2024 uncertain about her chances in the forthcoming proceedings...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace: Marcos Jr. thoroughly reviewing 2025 budget

Palace: Marcos Jr. thoroughly reviewing 2025 budget

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
President Marcos is moving to ensure that the 2025 budget will be compliant with the Constitution and has been “most...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-Tidcorp execs cleared of P1.8 billion graft rap

Ex-Tidcorp execs cleared of P1.8 billion graft rap

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 18 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has acquitted two former officials of the state firm Trade Investment Development Corp. (Tidcorp) of a graft...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hopefulness among Filipinos for New Year hits 15-year low &ndash; SWS

Hopefulness among Filipinos for New Year hits 15-year low – SWS

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Fewer Filipinos are set to enter 2025 with hope, as the Social Weather Stations recorded the highest number of people who...
Headlines
fbtw
Surigao town appeals to Marcos Jr.: Save small fishers from SC ruling

Surigao town appeals to Marcos Jr.: Save small fishers from SC ruling

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Local officials of a town dependent on fishing have called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the Supreme Court to reverse...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to...
Headlines
fbtw
BSP: Polymer bills lead to drop in counterfeits

BSP: Polymer bills lead to drop in counterfeits

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported a significant decrease in counterfeit banknotes since the introduction of polymer...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with