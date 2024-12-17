NBI files falsification, anti-dummy charges vs Alice Guo, 4 others

In this May 22, 2024 file photo, then Bamban Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo appears at a Senate inquiry into offshore gaming operators.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed new charges against dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo over the alleged illegal purchase of land in Pangasinan.

The complaint, submitted to the Department of Justice on Tuesday, December 17, accuses Guo and her family of falsification due to fabricated articles of incorporation and violations of the Anti-Dummy Law.

NBI spokesperson Ferdinand Lavin said the charges are linked to the Guo family’s involvement in the 3Q farm in Pangasinan.

“They have falsified the articles of incorporation, the secretary certificate, and the general information sheet,” Lavin said.

“They misrepresented themselves as Filipino citizens when the NBI was able to sufficiently establish that they are Chinese citizens based on forensic examination of the fingerprints appearing in various documents,” he added.

Aside from the charges, Lavin said the NBI is pursuing criminal forfeiture on the properties located in Pangasinan.

“They pretended to be Filipinos so they could enjoy the privileges of a Filipino corporation,” Lavin said.

“This is an insult to our government—falsifying documents just to appear as Filipinos so they can enjoy privileges granted by our laws to Filipino corporations or incorporators,” he added said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Philstar.com has reached out to Guo’s lawyer, Stephen David, for comment but has not received a response as of press time.

This case adds to the growing list of legal issues against Guo, including allegations related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in her locality, which have been the focus of multiple congressional investigations.

Guo also faces non-bailable charges for human trafficking, as well as accusations of money laundering, tax evasion, graft and corruption, and challenges to her Filipino citizenship.

Earlier this month, on December 5, Guo pleaded not guilty to a material misrepresentation charge before a Capas, Tarlac Regional Trial Court.