MJ Veloso to be moved to Jakarta for transfer process

Cesar Veloso (L) and Celia Veloso (R), parents of Mary Jane Veloso, a Philippine drug convict in Indonesia, hold placards as they join a protest to appeal for clemency and to hand a new letter of appeal for her freedom, at Mendiola Street in Manila on January 10, 2024. The Philippines renewed on January 9 its appeal for clemency for a Filipino woman on death row in Indonesia, hours before the country's president was scheduled to arrive in Manila for an official visit.

MANILA, Philippines — Drug trafficking convict Mary Jane Veloso is set to be transferred to Jakarta as part of the process to return her to the Philippines, her family confirmed on Sunday, December 15.

In a statement citing the Department of Foreign Affairs, Celia and Cesar Veloso said their visit to Mary Jane in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, has been postponed as she is expected to be transferred to the country’s capital.

“Ngayong araw nakatakda ang pag-biyahe ni Mary Jane papuntang Jakarta para simulan ang proceso ng kanyang pag-transfer sa Pilipinas, alinsunod sa utos ng Indonesian Ministry for Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Corrections,” the Veloso family’s statement read.

(Today, Mary Jane is scheduled to travel to Jakarta to begin the process of her transfer to the Philippines, under the order of the Indonesian Ministry for Law, Human Rights, Immigration, and Corrections.)

However, no definite date has been set for Mary Jane's return to the Philippines.

“Kami, mga magulang at anak ni Mary Jane ay nanghihinayang na hindi kami matutuloy sa pagbisita kay Mary Jane dahil napaghandaan po namin ito at nasasabik namin siyang makasama makalipas ng isang taon mula ng huli naming bisita sa kanya,” Mary Jane’s parents statement read.

(We, Mary Jane's parents and children, are saddened that we won’t be able to proceed with our visit to her because we had prepared for this and were excited to be with her a year since our last visit.)

“Gayunpaman, kami ay masayang masaya dahil malapit na ang pag uwi ni Mary Jane sa ating bansa,” the kin added.

(Nevertheless, we are very happy because Mary Jane's return to our country is drawing near.)

Mary Jane’s family was scheduled for a “compassionate visit” to Mary Jane from December 16 to 18, which would have been their first time seeing her after 14 years of imprisonment.

On November 20, Marcos announced that Mary Jane would return to the country after years of incarceration in Indonesia.

On December 10, Marcos also revealed that the Indonesian government had urged the Philippine government to refrain from making any announcements about Mary Jane until a formal agreement was reached.

The Indonesian government further said that Marcos would have the authority to pardon Mary Jane upon her return.

What happened before? Mary Jane was arrested in 2010 on drug trafficking charges.

In 2015, she was granted a last-minute stay of execution after her recruiter surrendered to authorities, following an appeal from late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III.