‘Expanded rice-for-all timely for Christmas’

Rice priced at P40 per kilo under the program is now available at Maypajo Public Market in Caloocan City, Murphy Market and Cloverleaf Balintawak in Quezon City, La Huerta Market in Parañaque City and Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila, according to the Department of Agriculture.

MANILA, Philippines — Expanding the Rice-for-All program to make rice cheaper is “timely for Christmas,” Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco said yesterday.

Rice priced at P40 per kilo under the program is now available at Maypajo Public Market in Caloocan City, Murphy Market and Cloverleaf Balintawak in Quezon City, La Huerta Market in Parañaque City and Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The program is also accessible at the Recto station on Light Rail Transit Line 2 and Ayala, North Avenue and Cubao stations on Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

“The President’s marching orders have always been clear – we must take every step possible to keep prices down and help Filipinos deal with inflation. These additional areas offering lower prices in rice prove that President Marcos is serious in his commitment to our countrymen,” Tiangco said.