^

Headlines

‘Expanded rice-for-all timely for Christmas’

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2024 | 12:00am
âExpanded rice-for-all timely for Christmasâ
Rice priced at P40 per kilo under the program is now available at Maypajo Public Market in Caloocan City, Murphy Market and Cloverleaf Balintawak in Quezon City, La Huerta Market in Parañaque City and Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila, according to the Department of Agriculture.
Michael Varcas / File

MANILA, Philippines — Expanding the Rice-for-All program to make rice cheaper is “timely for Christmas,” Navotas Rep. Toby Tiangco said yesterday.

Rice priced at P40 per kilo under the program is now available at Maypajo Public Market in Caloocan City, Murphy Market and Cloverleaf Balintawak in Quezon City, La Huerta Market in Parañaque City and Trabajo Market in Sampaloc, Manila, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The program is also accessible at the Recto station on Light Rail Transit Line 2 and Ayala, North Avenue and Cubao stations on Metro Rail Transit Line 3.

“The President’s marching orders have always been clear – we must take every step possible to keep prices down and help Filipinos deal with inflation. These additional areas offering lower prices in rice prove that President Marcos is serious in his commitment to our countrymen,” Tiangco said.

RICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Atom Araullo wins P2M damages in red-tagging case vs Badoy, Celiz

Atom Araullo wins P2M damages in red-tagging case vs Badoy, Celiz

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 12 hours ago
Broadcast journalist Atom Araullo has won a P2-million damages suit against Sonshine Media Network International hosts Lorraine...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos calls for stricter action on smuggling of agri products

Marcos calls for stricter action on smuggling of agri products

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the Bureau of Customs and the Department of Agriculture to step up efforts to enforce...
Headlines
fbtw
Bicam boosts executive's unprogrammed funds to P531B

Bicam boosts executive's unprogrammed funds to P531B

By Jean Mangaluz | 12 hours ago
Funds with no specific allocation in the proposed 2025 national budget remain significant, as the bicameral conference committee...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Top-performing law schools in 2024 Bar exams

LIST: Top-performing law schools in 2024 Bar exams

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
These are the top-performing law schools in the 2024 Bar exams.
Headlines
fbtw
Cyclone looms before Christmas; longer nights ahead

Cyclone looms before Christmas; longer nights ahead

By Romina Cabrera | 1 day ago
There is a low potential for a tropical cyclone that may greet Filipinos on Christmas week, according to state weather f...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Fight continues for ‘comfort woman’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 hour ago
Lola Estelita Dy knew that she might not get justice in her lifetime for being repeatedly raped by Japanese soldiers during World War II.
Headlines
fbtw
New loan facility for pensioners, government workers lauded

New loan facility for pensioners, government workers lauded

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
A new loan program of the Land Bank of the Philippines will dissuade needy Filipino pensioners and government workers from...
Headlines
fbtw
Taguba exposes BOC money-making scheme

Taguba exposes BOC money-making scheme

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
Customs officials and personnel are too powerful, especially when they are backed by the powers-that-be in government, businessman...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 13,000 apply for online campaign platform registration

Over 13,000 apply for online campaign platform registration

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Over 13,000 political aspirants and party-list groups have filed applications for registration of their respective online...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with