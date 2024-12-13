Philippine Navy to stick with non-escalatory approach in South China Sea

This photo taken on Feb. 15, 2024, shows an aerial view of Chinese vessel identified by the Philippine Coast Guard as “maritime militia” (upper C) , Philippine fishing boats and BRP Datu Tamblot (C) during a Philippine Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)-led mission to bring supplies and assistance to the fishermen over Scarborough Shoal in the disputed South China Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Navy will persist with its regular maritime patrols in the South China Sea and continue with its "non-escalatory approach" despite China's recent deployment of military warships to shadow Philippine vessels in the contested waters, according to its spokesperson.

Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said that the Philippines' stance "has not changed" even after People's Liberation Army Navy vessels were seen harassing Philippine vessels last week at Scarborough Shoal.

All naval operations, including patrols by the Philippine Coast Guard and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, must follow President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s "guidelines," Trinidad said in a televised interview on Friday, December 13.

"The guidelines of our President are clear. That all our actions should be bound by international law. All our actions should be non-escalatory. All our actions should support the 2016 ruling," Trinidad said.

"We will continue performing our mandate despite all the illegal coercive and aggressive and deceptive actions of the other side. We will not be deterred," he added.

The Navy spokesperson said that soldiers remain committed to protecting Philippine sovereignty even during the holiday season. "We are doing everything we can. We are not thinking about what season, what year," he said.

Trinidad added that the Armed Forces of the Philippines maintains an "almost 24/7" system of monitoring the West Philippine Sea using "all sources of information."

This surveillance capability has been enhanced by ongoing modernization efforts, Trinidad said. "We have the Re-Horizon 3, almost 35 billion dollars," Trinidad said, referring to the phase of the AFP modernization program that is related to defending the Philippines from external threats.

"This is not a one-shot deal. We have a continuing effort. We have midway checks to see where we are. And if it needs to be improved, more will be added," he said.

Marcos had earlier ruled out the deployment of Philippine military vessels to the West Philippine Sea, saying the country would never "escalate tensions" in response to China's actions.