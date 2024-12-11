^

Headlines

Sara Duterte skips NBI probe again, chooses media party

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 11, 2024 | 11:26am
Sara Duterte skips NBI probe again, chooses media party
Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte holds a press conference at a hospital in Quezon City, Metro Manila on Nov. 26, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte once again skipped the preliminary investigation before the National Bureau of Investigation over her remarks against the Marcoses and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

This has been confirmed by Duterte’s lawyer who attended the probe on her behalf.

Duterte cited a media party on Wednesday, December 11, as her reason for absence.

The investigation was initially set for November 29, but Duterte requested rescheduling to attend a House committee hearing. The committee then postponed its hearing to accommodate the NBI summons, but Duterte claimed late notification of this change.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez called for Duterte's attendance in the probe as it is a “part of the legal process.”

“If they believe that she's better off not attending, that's their lookout. That's a matter that would be left to the discretion of their defense team, but it would be best if she would present herself because that's part of the process,” Vasquez said in an ambush interview on December 10.

“Everybody should follow the rule of law and the processes with respect to investigations by our law enforcement agencies,” Vasquez added.

The preliminary investigation by the NBI concerns Duterte's remarks during a November 23 virtual press conference, where she threatened to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos and Romualdez.

Duterte later insisted that the remarks she made were “taken out of context.”

NATIONAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION

RAUL VASQUEZ

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
1,992 more names in OVP fund need verification

1,992 more names in OVP fund need verification

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority may have to verify the authenticity of 1,992 more names being linked to P500-million confidential...
Headlines
fbtw

10 retired, active execs to face POGO, EJK raps

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
The quad committee of the House of Representatives will recommend charges against 10 retired and active government officials for their alleged involvement in Philippine offshore and gaming operators, extrajudicial...
Headlines
fbtw
VP to skip NBI probe, welcomes impeach move

VP to skip NBI probe, welcomes impeach move

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
On the advice of her lawyers, Vice President Sara Duterte will not attend the National Bureau of Investigation probe into...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandigan junks coco levy case vs Marcoses, others

Sandigan junks coco levy case vs Marcoses, others

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 13 hours ago
Acting on the Presidential Commission on Good Government’s request, the Sandiganbayan has dismissed the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Why is there an exclusive hospital for OFWs and their dependents?

Why is there an exclusive hospital for OFWs and their dependents?

By Jean Mangaluz | 18 hours ago
The Overseas Filipino Workers Hospital in San Fernando, Pampanga, is the only one of its kind in the Philippines, catering...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manny Villar back among Forbes Asia&rsquo;s &lsquo;Heroes of Philanthropy&rsquo;

Manny Villar back among Forbes Asia’s ‘Heroes of Philanthropy’

By Romina Cabrera | 13 hours ago
Tycoon and former Senate president Manuel Villar Jr. has returned to Forbes Asia’s annual Heroes of Philanthropy l...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos rules out warship deployment to West Philippine Sea

Marcos rules out warship deployment to West Philippine Sea

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The Philippines will never be part of the escalation of tensions in the West Philippine Sea, President Marcos declared yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Speed up IRR for Agricultural Tariffication Act amendments&rsquo;

‘Speed up IRR for Agricultural Tariffication Act amendments’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 13 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez urged the Department of Agriculture and other relevant agencies yesterday to expedite the drafting...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco rates going up this month

Meralco rates going up this month

By Brix Lelis | 13 hours ago
Power distributor Manila Electric Co. is increasing its electricity rate by P0.1048 per kilowatt hour in December, bringing...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with