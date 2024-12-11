Sara Duterte skips NBI probe again, chooses media party

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte once again skipped the preliminary investigation before the National Bureau of Investigation over her remarks against the Marcoses and House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

This has been confirmed by Duterte’s lawyer who attended the probe on her behalf.

Duterte cited a media party on Wednesday, December 11, as her reason for absence.

The investigation was initially set for November 29, but Duterte requested rescheduling to attend a House committee hearing. The committee then postponed its hearing to accommodate the NBI summons, but Duterte claimed late notification of this change.

Justice Undersecretary Raul Vasquez called for Duterte's attendance in the probe as it is a “part of the legal process.”

“If they believe that she's better off not attending, that's their lookout. That's a matter that would be left to the discretion of their defense team, but it would be best if she would present herself because that's part of the process,” Vasquez said in an ambush interview on December 10.

“Everybody should follow the rule of law and the processes with respect to investigations by our law enforcement agencies,” Vasquez added.

The preliminary investigation by the NBI concerns Duterte's remarks during a November 23 virtual press conference, where she threatened to assassinate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Marcos and Romualdez.

Duterte later insisted that the remarks she made were “taken out of context.”