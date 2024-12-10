Japanese man deported for defrauding elderly â€” Immigration

Japanese man deported for defrauding elderly — Immigration

This undated photo shows the Bureau of Immigration main office in Intramuros, Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — A Japanese man, wanted in his home country for defrauding an elderly victim, was successfully deported by the Bureau of Immigration following his arrest earlier this year.

Sasaki Yohei, 36, was apprehended on October 1 in Quezon City, where he had been hiding. He was deported aboard a Japan Airlines flight to Tokyo on the morning of December 9.

Yohei is facing serious charges in Japan, including defrauding a nursing home resident of more than 3 million yen.

According to reports from Japanese authorities, Yohei, who worked as a staff member at the facility, lured the elderly victim into investing in a fraudulent contract transaction.

Additionally, Yohei is believed to be a member of a Cambodia-based telecom fraud syndicate involved in various criminal activities, including kidnapping, illegal detention, extortion and fraud.

Several high-ranking members of the syndicate had previously been arrested in operations conducted by the bureau’s Fugitive Search Unit.

He is then added to the bureau’s blacklist, effectively barring him from re-entering the Philippines.

“His deportation shows our strong stance against illegal aliens attempting [to] stay in the Philippines to evade arrest in their home countries,” Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado said in a statement.