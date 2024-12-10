^

DOH cautions against excessive cholesterol, sodium, sugar

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 10, 2024 | 7:10am
DOH cautions against excessive cholesterol, sodium, sugar
The photo shows a Christmas dinner table spread with a variety of dishes.
Unsplash / Jed Owen

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health urged Filipinos to limit consumption of foods high in sodium, sugar and cholesterol during the holiday season to reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases.

DOH Assistant Secretary Albert Domingo said on Monday, December 9, that non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity can be prevented through a balanced diet and regular exercise.

“On a plate, when we eat, half should ideally be filled with fruits and vegetables, and one-fourth should be reserved for rice only,” he said in Filipino during an interview with state media PTV News. 

“One-fourth should be for meat or other fatty foods,” he added.

Many Christmas and New Year dishes, such as ham, leche flan, crispy pata, and pasta, can be high in sodium, cholesterol or sugar. For this reason, the DOH advised consuming them in moderation.

Domingo said high consumption of sodium or salt may increase one’s blood pressure, which may further lead to a stroke in the brain or a heart attack. 

Cholesterol can also lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, increasing the risk of a heart attack.

Other than maintaining a balanced diet and exercising, Domingo also advised avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, as it can damage the liver and increase the risk of vehicular accidents when under the influence.

Avoiding food poisoning. During holiday celebrations, Filipinos often bring home leftovers. To reduce the risk of food poisoning, the DOH recommended wrapping dry food instead of sauce-based dishes, as the latter spoils more quickly.

Domingo also mentioned that it is best not to leave food on the dining table for more than two hours, as bacteria are likely to develop by then. 

If there is leftover food after two hours, he said it should be covered and refrigerated once it cools down.

The timing of cooking holiday dishes can be adjusted to prevent cooked food, especially cream or tomato-based dishes, from sitting on the table for hours before being served.

Domingo said that DOH hospitals are prepared for emergencies, including cases of high blood pressure and accidents from fireworks.

