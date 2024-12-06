^

Timor-Leste OKs request for Teves extradition

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
December 6, 2024 | 12:00am
This photo shows a picture of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. being arrested by Timor-Leste law enforcement in Dili, East Timor.
MANILA, Philippines — Timor-Leste has granted again the request of the Philippine government to extradite former Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., according to the Department of Justice.

The DOJ said in a statement that it is “extremely grateful” to the Timor-Leste government for ruling again in favor of its request to bring Teves back to the Philippines to face multiple murder charges.

Teves has been charged for the murder of former Negros Oriental
governor Roel Degamo and several others in March 2023 as well as for the killing of three other individuals in the province in 2019.

“This is a resounding victory for the Filipino people, a testament of our present government’s unyielding commitment to attain real time justice at all costs,” said Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

The country previously granted the Philippines’ request, but Teves contested the ruling.

“Fortunately, the judicial system of Timor-Leste Court has been consistent with the tenets of fair play and justice considering the positive development in this case,” the DOJ said.

Teves, who has been out of the country since 2023, has also been designated as a “terrorist” last year after he was expelled from the House of Representatives for disorderly conduct and continued absence despite an expired travel authority.

The former lawmaker has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

The camp of Teves declined to issue a comment, with Teves’ legal counsel Ferdinand Topacio saying he “hasn’t seen any decision.”

