LTFRB opens PUV special permit application to ease holiday rush

MANILA, Philippines— In anticipation of the holiday rush, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) announced plans to issue special permits to public utility vehicles (PUVs) to accommodate the expected surge in passengers both within and outside Metro Manila.

In a statement on Sunday, December 1, LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III said that applications for permits will open on December 15.

These special permits will cover PUV operations from Dec. 20, 2024, to Jan. 4, 2025.

"Like the usual practice, we are opening slots for special permits to ensure that there are ample PUVs that would cater to our riding public during the holidays," Guadiz said in a statement.

The LTFRB chief also announced that 5,000 slots have been approved for Transport Network Vehicle Services (TNVS), with applications for these slots opened last week.

"The special permits for TNVS were opened last week, and we have approved 5,000 new units for TNVS," Guadiz’s statement read in a mix of Filipino and English.

Guadiz urged the public to plan their travel early and exercise caution to ensure a safe journey.

“Please patronize legitimate public transportation, follow safety protocols, and report any overcharging, overloading, or other violations through our official hotlines and channels,” the LTFRB Chief said.