‘Impeachment key component of democracy’

MANILA, Philippines — Impeachment and other accountability mechanisms are crucial parts of democracy, a militant group leader stressed yesterday.

Bayan chairman Teddy Casiño said President Marcos’ pronouncement about Vice President Sara Duterte’s potential impeachment being a “waste of time” only weakens the country’s already weak and dysfunctional democracy.

He stressed transparency and accountability is a commitment to justice that every Filipino deserves.

“There are three reasons why impeachment and other accountability measures are never a waste of time and resources. One, it is a check against tyranny,” he said.

According to Casiño, the country has a sad history of authoritarian and dynastic rule, with impeachment and other accountability measures being the most helpful tools in preventing the abuse of power at the hands of a few.

“Two, it strengthens the rule of law. It is the means to ensure that ‘no one is above the law,’ regardless of the position in the government,” he added.

“Accountability measures help prevent government funds and resources from being plundered for private gain and ensuring they are used for the people’s benefit,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s supporters who camped out at EDSA Shrine argued with reporters covering their rally on Friday.

Reporters from various television networks were covering the activities at the EDSA Shrine when angry Duterte supporters confronted them.

The protesters “banned” reporters and their camera crew from taking shots, saying they already have vloggers covering their activity.

When the reporters asked the supporters why they were banning them, they accused them of being biased in their reports.

Impeachment

Sen. Imee Marcos said the House of Representatives is already working on tackling the impeachment complaint against Duterte.

The senator expressed alarm at the moves in the lower House to impeach Duterte despite the call of her younger brother, President Marcos, not to pursue it and focus instead on addressing the country’s problems.

“It is a waste of time, but why is it, based on what I hear from statements in Congress, that they consider it their duty and responsibility to do so? It is clear that they will push through with it,” Imee said in Filipino during an interview with dwIZ yesterday.

“The impeachment is sure to pass in Congress, because whatever the leadership wants, the lawmakers will follow. It looks like that’s the direction now,” she added of the House under her cousin, Speaker Martin Romualdez, with whom the Vice President had a falling out.

Imee believes Duterte’s possible impeachment is “polarizing” due to the Vice President’s alleged confidential funds misuse as well as her recent outburst when she threatened to have President Marcos, First Lady Liza Marcos and Romualdez assassinated if they succeed in killing her first.

“If that impeachment pushes through, it is not only the political parties that will be divided but the whole nation. It is Christmas time! We celebrate the longest Christmas in the world. Why not let forgiveness reign instead of politics?” she added.

But Imee conceded that the Senate will have no choice but to sit as judges in an impeachment court if the House – which will serve as the prosecution panel – succeeds in impeaching Duterte.

For his part, Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada yesterday renewed his call to the House not to push through with the impeachment and heed instead to the President’s call.

He claimed there was political instability during the impeachment trials of his father, former president Joseph Estrada – who was deposed from power after EDSA II – and the late chief justice Renato Corona.

“This is a political process, not a judicial one. The impeachment trial is a numbers game. It will be very divisive for the country,” Estrada said in a separate dwIZ interview.

Sen. Nancy Binay agreed with Estrada’s statement, saying that the impeachment would not bring any good to the country.

Meanwhile, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa defended Duterte after President Marcos called the latter “unimportant” when he urged against her impeachment.

In an interview with Abante Radyo dwAR yesterday, Dela Rosa questioned the President’s description of Duterte as “unimportant” when the House of Representatives has trained its guns in investigating Duterte’s alleged misuse of confidential funds as a ground for her impeachment.

He was referring to Marcos’ text message to House lawmakers, telling them: “In the larger scheme of things, Sara is unimportant. So please do not file impeachment complaints.”

“If she is unimportant, then why are they giving her all the time and attention? Why should they focus all their energies on someone unimportant?” Dela Rosa said in Filipino.

He urged the Chief Executive to follow through with his word and find a way to control Duterte’s critics, not just in the House, but even in Malacañang.

“Vice President Sara is just reacting to the attacks and demolition against her. The President should control those people around him and address the source of the action, not the source of the reaction,” Dela Rosa said.

Not under Ombudsman

The grave threat complaint against Duterte, which is being investigated by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), may not fall under the jurisdiction of the Office of the Ombudsman, Manila 2nd District Rep. Rolando Valeriano said yesterday.

Duterte is being investigated by the NBI for her “kill” threat against the First Couple and Romualdez.

“I believe that since the NBI’s investigation is not centered on graft and corruption to Sara Duterte, it is very clear that it is not under the jurisdiction of the Ombudsman or Sandiganbayan,” Valeriano said.

He also observed that Duterte appeared to be requesting “special treatment” on her case.

“She is a lawyer... Now, she has requested for special treatment by asking for advanced questions. What’s this, a take-home exam with open notes?” he said.

He also claimed Duterte’s non-appearance on Friday at the NBI may have originated from an impression that she might be saved by the ombudsman’s takeover of the investigation as stated by Ombudsman Samuel Martires.

“It is also possible that she is not yet ready to face the NBI and she is still thinking of an alibi, sort of delaying tactics,” he further stated.

Valeriano cited that under the Constitution, the charter of the ombudsman and the Sandiganbayan is that its twin jurisdictions and powers to take over the investigation of any complaints against public officials have limitations.

“The ombudsman has zero jurisdiction over crimes involving public order, safety and security. This is quite clear in the Constitution,” he stressed, citing Republic Acts 6770 and 7975, laws that state the functions and the structure of the Office of the Ombudsman.

The Manila representative expressed his confidence that the Department of Justice and the NBI will do what it must do involving the allegations against Duterte. — Emmanuel Tupas, Marc Jayson Cayabyab