Philippine Coast Guard's budget boosted under Marcos admin

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
November 30, 2024 | 4:52pm
Philippine coast guard personnel board a ship during a joint visit, board and seizure (VBS) exercise with their US and South Korean counterparts with members of Japan's self-defence forces as observers, at the marines training base in Ternate town, Cavite province, west of Manila on October 22, 2024, as part of the annual Philippines-US joint marines exercise dubbed Kamandag (Venom).
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it has seen significant increases in its budget since President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. assumed office.

During a forum in Quezon City on Saturday, November 30, PCG Commander Jay Tarriela said the budget increase allowed the agency to expand its manpower and strengthen its maritime capabilities.

“Simula noong dumating ang administrasyon ni Pangulong ‘Bongbong’ Marcos ay nabigyan po ng mas mataas na budget ang Philippine Coast Guard,” Tarriela said.

(Since the administration of President 'Bongbong' Marcos took office, the Philippine Coast Guard has been given a higher budget.)

Tarriela mentioned the PCG’s workforce has grown tenfold under the Marcos administration, from only 3,000 personnel to 30,000.

“This is the reason why the Coast Guard can now expect more Coast Guard vessels from France and Japan,” the PCG official said. 

Next year, the French government will assist the PCG in building 40 new 35-meter vessels, while Japan is also set to provide additional ships for the agency’s operations.

Tarriela attributed the developments to the support of the Marcos administration and Congress, which have prioritized funding hikes for the PCG in the last three years.

The PCG official said it is lobbying lawmakers to help fund the construction of a national home base and a dedicated port facility.

“This is an advocacy of Admiral Ronnie Gil Latorilla Gavan to reach out to our lawmakers for support in establishing a proper and spacious national headquarters for the Philippine Coast Guard,” Tarriela said in Filipino.

China has ignored an international ruling that its claims in the South China Sea have no legal basis. It has sent navy and coast guard vessels, which Manila says harass Filipino vessels and block access to reefs and islands.

These actions have led to violent clashes, injuring Filipino personnel and damaging their vessels over the past 18 months.

