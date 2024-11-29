Comelec denies appeal of 18 senatorial aspirants declared nuisance candidates
MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has rejected the motions for reconsideration filed by 18 senatorial aspirants who were tagged as nuisance candidates in next year's national elections.
Comelec Chairperson George Garcia announced the decision on Friday, November 29, and sent reporters a copy of the list of those with rejected motions for reconsideration.
Garcia said 91 senatorial aspirants sought reconsideration of the poll body's earlier ruling that identified 117 aspirants as nuisance bets who lacked serious intent to run for public office in the 2025 national elections.
Of the 91 who appealed the Comelec's decision to declare them nuisance bets, at least 18 have had their motions for reconsideration dismissed.
The senatorial aspirants whose motions for reconsideration were denied are the following, based on the Comelec's list:
- Francis Leo Antonio Marcos
- Felipe Fernandez Montealto Jr.
- Orlando Caranto de Guzman
- Mauel Lim Andrada
- Sonny Miranda Pimentel
- Elpidio Rosero Rosales Jr.
- Jaime Balmas
- Pedro Gonzales Ordiales
- John Rafael Campang
- Robeito Sembrano
- Romulo Tindoc San Ramon
- Fernando Fabian Diaz
- Luther Gascon Meniano
- Romeo Castro Macaraeg
- Subair Guinthum Mustapha
- Monqiue Solis Kokkinaras
- Berteni Cataluna Causing
- Alexander Encarnacion
A total of 183 aspirants filed their certificates of candidacy for senator. The Comelec trimmed down the list and only approved 66.
Garcia has said that the poll body will not tag aspirants as a nuisance based on their financial capabilities as there is no property qualification to hold public office.
With several aspirants protesting their nuisance status over the years and filing a case before the Supreme Court, Garcia said court rulings have provided the poll body with guidance as to how to filter candidates for next year's elections.
— Cristina Chi
