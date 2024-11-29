Comelec denies appeal of 18 senatorial aspirants declared nuisance candidates

Comelec Chair George Garcia (middle) conducts a press briefing during the first day of the filing of certificates of candidacy on Oct. 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has rejected the motions for reconsideration filed by 18 senatorial aspirants who were tagged as nuisance candidates in next year's national elections.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia announced the decision on Friday, November 29, and sent reporters a copy of the list of those with rejected motions for reconsideration.

Garcia said 91 senatorial aspirants sought reconsideration of the poll body's earlier ruling that identified 117 aspirants as nuisance bets who lacked serious intent to run for public office in the 2025 national elections.

Of the 91 who appealed the Comelec's decision to declare them nuisance bets, at least 18 have had their motions for reconsideration dismissed.

The senatorial aspirants whose motions for reconsideration were denied are the following, based on the Comelec's list:

Francis Leo Antonio Marcos

Felipe Fernandez Montealto Jr.

Orlando Caranto de Guzman

Mauel Lim Andrada

Sonny Miranda Pimentel

Elpidio Rosero Rosales Jr.

Jaime Balmas

Pedro Gonzales Ordiales

John Rafael Campang

Robeito Sembrano

Romulo Tindoc San Ramon

Fernando Fabian Diaz

Luther Gascon Meniano

Romeo Castro Macaraeg

Subair Guinthum Mustapha

Monqiue Solis Kokkinaras

Berteni Cataluna Causing

Alexander Encarnacion

A total of 183 aspirants filed their certificates of candidacy for senator. The Comelec trimmed down the list and only approved 66.

Garcia has said that the poll body will not tag aspirants as a nuisance based on their financial capabilities as there is no property qualification to hold public office.

With several aspirants protesting their nuisance status over the years and filing a case before the Supreme Court, Garcia said court rulings have provided the poll body with guidance as to how to filter candidates for next year's elections.

— Cristina Chi