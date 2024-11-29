^

No obligation to attend Immaculate Conception Mass on December 9

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 29, 2024 | 2:35pm
No obligation to attend Immaculate Conception Mass on December 9
Altarpiece of the Manila Cathedral, whose formal name is the Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located in Intramuros, Manila.
xiquinhosilva / CC BY

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino Catholics are no longer obligated to attend the Holy Mass on Monday, December 9, in celebration of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception. 

The Vatican approved the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines' (CBCP) petition on Friday, November 29, acknowledging that Filipino daily wage earners may struggle to attend Mass when it falls on a working day.

Archdiocese of Manila Vice Chancellor Carmelo Arada Jr. signed Circular No. 2024-89 in response to the CBCP’s petition. 

The circular stated that the Episcopal Commission on the Liturgy issued a clarification on Friday, which included the decision of the Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments, communicated via letter on Thursday, November 28. 

“The Dicastery responded positively to the request, stating that ‘the obligation to attend Mass does not apply this year,’” the clarification read.   

The Episcopal Commission further explained that even if the Solemnity was moved to December 9, instead of the original schedule of December 8, the faithful would not be obliged to participate in the Holy Mass.

“We apologize for the confusion, considering our desire to communicate as early as possible a clarification on the issue. We thank the Holy See for the positive and compassionate response,” the clarification concluded. 

Arada hopes the clarification guides the Catholic clergy in their preparation for the Solemnity on December 9. 

“We pray that this clarification will help you prepare and catechize your people for their growth in faith and a meaningful celebration of the liturgy,” he said.  

An earlier circular released on November 23 officially moved the Feast of the Immaculate Conception to December 9, noting that the Second Sunday of Advent on December 8 takes precedence.

ADVENT

ARCHDIOCESE OF MANILA

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION
