CEZA ordered to draft implementing guidelines on POGO ban

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 7:16pm
A raided POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga on June 24, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — The Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) has been ordered by Malacañang to draft guidelines together with the Anti–Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to implement the ban on offshore gaming hubs. 

In line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s executive order banning Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO), Executive Lucas Bersamin wrote to the AMLC asking them to work with CEZA. 

“Please be informed that this Office has directed the CEZA to coordinate with the AMLC relative to the crafting of the implementing guidelines on the ban of offshore Interactive Gaming operations and all other offshore gaming operations and services within the Cagayan Special Economic Zone and Free Port,” Bersamin wrote in a letter released by the Office of Sen. Risa Hontiveros. 

Hontiveros had previously questioned the CEZA during the final POGO hearing in the Senate. 

While CEZA has stated that it has no POGO, Hontiveros still said the executive order from Marcos may have loopholes. 

“Nagagalak ako na agad na tinugunan ng Office of the Executive Secretary ang panawagan ko sa Senate hearing na klaruhin ang gaps sa Executive Order 74 ng presidente, na tila nag-eexempt sa mga economic zones tulad ng CEZA sa POGO ban,” Hontiveros said. 

(I am happy that the Office of the Executive Secretary heeded my call during the Senate hearing to clarify the loopholes in the executive order.) 

Marcos verbally banned POGOS during his third State of the Nation address, instructing all necessary government agencies to wind down the operations of POGOs until the end of the year. 

The president’s EO arrived in November, with one month left for legal POGOs to cease operations. 

CAGAYAN ECONOMIC ZONE AUTHORITY
Philstar
