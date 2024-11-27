Bonifacio Day remains on November 30

Honor guards stand near the monument of Andres Bonifacio in Plaza Lawton in Manila during a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate the hero’s 160th birth anniversary yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Following calls to move Bonifacio Day from November 30 (Saturday) to November 29 (Friday), Malacañang said that the holiday will remain unchanged.

Moving Bonifacio Day to November 29 would create a long weekend.

“No movement of the holiday,” the Office of the Executive Secretary said in a statement on Wednesday, November 27.

A concept made famous by former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, holiday economics creates long weekends, which would encourage people to travel and spend more.

The Palace did not elaborate on why they chose not to move Bonifacio Day.

However, Malacañang is no stranger to moving around holidays to create long weekends.

In 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. applied holiday economics to EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary, the celebration dedicated to the toppling of his dictator father, the late Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Bonifacio Day is a regular holiday in the Philippines. It celebrates the birth of hero and revolutionary Andres Bonifacio.