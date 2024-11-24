^

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
November 24, 2024 | 6:26pm
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness
Residents harvest vegetables near their house at the foot of Mount Kanlaon volcano covered in thick clouds in a village in Canlaon, Negros Occidental province, central Philippines on June 4, 2024, a day after the volcano erupted.
AFP / Ferdinand Edralin

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros Island to Alert Level 2 due to "increasing unrest."

According to state seismologists, the shallow magmatic activity is causing unrest, which could lead to more explosive eruptions or a hazardous magmatic eruption.

Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

Bato defends meltdown; Chiz slams VP behavior

Bato defends meltdown; Chiz slams VP behavior

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa defended Vice President Sara Duterte from backlash due to her outburst at President Marcos and his family,...
&lsquo;She crossed the line this time&rsquo;

‘She crossed the line this time’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has crossed the line, House Majority Leader and La Union 1st District Rep. Paolo Ortega V...
PNP to probe VP Sara&rsquo;s threats against Marcos

PNP to probe VP Sara’s threats against Marcos

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Stressing it is treating all threats to the safety and security of President Marcos seriously, the Philippine National Police...
Marcoses' security heightened after VP Sara Duterte claims to have hired assassin
play

Marcoses' security heightened after VP Sara Duterte claims to have hired assassin

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Presidential Security Command has been alerted following an "active threat" to the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos...
Detained Sara aide transferred to hospital

Detained Sara aide transferred to hospital

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
After a standoff triggered by Vice President Sara Duterte’s attempt to keep her detained chief of staff Zuleika Lopez...
World reaches $300 billion climate finance deal at COP29

World reaches $300 billion climate finance deal at COP29

By Shaun Tandon | 9 hours ago
The world approved a bitterly negotiated climate deal Sunday but poorer nations most at the mercy of worsening disasters dismissed...
Developing nations slam 'paltry' $300 billion climate deal

Developing nations slam 'paltry' $300 billion climate deal

By Nick Perry | 9 hours ago
The world approved a bitterly negotiated climate deal Sunday but poorer nations most at the mercy of worsening disasters dismissed...
Palace: VP&rsquo;s &lsquo;kill&rsquo; remark is active threat

Palace: VP’s ‘kill’ remark is active threat

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 19 hours ago
Security detail for President Marcos has been put on alert over an “active threat” against his life by Vice President...
Quiboloy back at Heart Center

Quiboloy back at Heart Center

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Religious leader Apollo Quiboloy was brought to the Philippine Heart Center yesterday for the start of his extended medical...
