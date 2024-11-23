^

Bato eyes SC relief if ICC issues warrant

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
November 23, 2024 | 12:00am
Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa answers questions from the media during a press conference at the Senate in Pasay City on September 18, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald dela Rosa has confirmed his plan to seek judicial relief from the Supreme Court (SC) if the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues a warrant for his arrest.

Although he maintained that he “will cross the bridge (only) when the bridge is constructed,” Dela Rosa on Thursday confirmed some details of his plans if an arrest warrant is issued against him.

“We will seek judicial relief from the Supreme Court. If the Supreme Court says that ‘OK, you have to be under the custody of the ICC,’ then we cannot do anything about it,” he told “Storycon” on One News in Filipino.

“But if the Supreme Court says that they have no jurisdiction here, then all orders are invalid and should not be respected. I think the police and the government will follow,” he added.

The Marcos administration earlier maintained that the Philippines is committed to its obligations to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), which may be tapped by the ICC prosecutor to effect any arrest warrant that it would issue.

Dela Rosa, however, noted that Interpol has no police force and would have to work with the Philippine National Police to implement any arrest warrant from the ICC.

He said he would explain to the arresting officer why the international tribunal supposedly has no jurisdiction in the country.

“That is why we will seek judicial relief from the Supreme Court,” the senator said, citing jurisprudence that he said would bolster their position.

The ICC prosecutor maintains that it has jurisdiction over alleged crimes against humanity committed in the Philippines while the country was a signatory to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.

The current investigation covers killings related to the Duterte administration’s war against illegal drugs, as well as activities of the so-called Davao death squad.

RONALD DELA ROSA
